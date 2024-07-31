GMB star Kate Garraway is taking a break from her regular presenting duties as her father recovers from a stroke.

Just six months after the death of her husband Derek, Kate has found herself caring for her father, who was recently hospitalised.

Two weeks ago, it was reported that Kate’s father Gordon had suffered a stroke and suspected heart attack.

Now, Kate appears to be taking some extended time away from our screens. Today (July 31), she was noticeably absent from her usual morning slot on GMB. Ranvir Singh is also reported to be stepping on for her tomorrow as a result of her time off.

GMB star Kate is off screen as a result of her dad’s illness, it’s claimed (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway ‘caring for her dad’

“Very sadly, Kate’s father collapsed earlier while staying, along with her mum and her brother, in Cornwall,” a source claimed at the time.

“It was incredibly frightening as he was found unconscious and immediately taken to hospital. Kate rushed to be by his and her mum’s side minutes after GMB finished on air. It seems likely that he’s had a stroke and possibly a heart attack as well,” they then added.

However, thankfully he is now said to be in a stable condition but remains in hospital.

Ranvir Singh has stepped in as Kate Garraway takes a break from GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on ‘pre-arranged leave’ from GMB

ITV told ED!: “Kate is on pre-arranged leave this week.”

A source also added: “Kate is due to be off work for a few weeks anyway so she can divide her time between the hospital whilst simultaneously looking after Darcey and Billy.

“After the horrible, heartbreaking year they’ve had, it’s so important to Kate that they try and have a normal summer break.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

