Kate Garraway sparks concern as she fronts GMB with ‘rabid infection’ and admits she’s ‘very sore’

Kate Garraway co-hosted GMB alongside Adil Ray today (Friday July 12) – but she sparked concerned as she addressed being “very sore”.

It was clear to viewers right from the start of this morning’s show that something appeared to be up with Kate’s eyes.

The presenter’s eyelids looked red and irritated, and it seemed as if she may have struggled to open them fully.

However, as Kate explained to Adil, she had a solution to help soothe her pain and aid her sight.

Kate Garraway’s eyes looked ‘sore’ on GMB today (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Garraway eyes on GMB today

The presenters were previewing England’s appearance in the Euro 2024 final this weekend when Kate brought up her appearance.

“By the way, if I’m looking a bit emotional this morning, it’s partly the football, it’s also that I’ve got a rabid eye infection,” Kate told Adil.

Referring back to the topic of conversation, her co-host joked in response: “I thought you were getting emotional about the game!”

Kate replied, smiling: “There’s an element of that, too.”

She popped on a pair of specs at one point (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway ‘infection’ news

She then pulled out a pair of glasses – and punned about the England players’ chances.

“When I look through these spectacles I see a win!” Kate said.

She added: “They’re rose-tinted and I see a win. And I’m manifesting it! I think we should all just embrace something to be joyous about.”

I have very sore eyes.

And later in the show, Kate made mention of the infection again, saying: “I have very sore eyes. I’m borrowing Susanna’s glasses.”

How viewers reacted

Not all viewers heard Kate explain what was happening with her eyes, going by enquiries on social media.

“Is Kate ok? Her eyes don’t look right? #GMB,” one user pondered on X.

Another tweeted: “What’s up with Kate’s eyes? Is she ok?”

And a third worried observer also asked: “@GMB what’s Kate done to her eyes?”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

