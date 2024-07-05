Star of GMB Kate Garraway was accused of stealing the limelight during the show’s election coverage today (July 5).

During Friday morning’s show, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls hosted the show in the studio. GMB was extended for another 25 minutes due to the general election. After it was revealed Labour had won, Kate appeared from central London.

Kate said she was the first to congratulate the new prime minister (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Kate Garraway admitted she ‘jumped the gun’

While discussing the results, Kate stated, “There was, I can confirm, a small jump for joy,” for Sir Keir Starmer winning the majority vote.

After sharing that she saw Keir thank his wife off camera after his landslide win, Kate “cheekily” went over to him and admitted that she “jumped the gun” and congratulated him on behalf of the Good Morning Britain family.

“I made sure that Good Morning Britain was the first to congratulate the new prime minister,” Kate said.

The show cut to footage of Kate shouting her congratulations from a balcony as Keir appeared from a lower floor. The prime minister can be seen looking up at her with a smile.

GMB viewers weren’t happy with Kate’s coverage (Credit: ITV)

‘She should keep her politics to herself’

Following the segment, viewers took to social media to express their opinions on Kate’s coverage. According to many, she was accused of being biased.

“I thought presenters were supposed to be neutral? No wonder the interviews on GMB were a little biased!!” one user wrote.

“She should keep her politics to herself,” another person shared.

“Not biased then?” a third remarked.

Kate was also accused of making the situation about herself.

“Of course, she was the first,” one user said, adding the eye roll emoji.

“Made a right show of herself, as usual,” another person wrote.

“I very much doubt she was the first to congratulate,” another shared.

