Kate Garraway was left gobsmacked on GMB today (Friday May 17) after making an inaccurate claim about her co-host’s appearance.

Rob Rinder joined Kate on the show earlier this morning, with Charlotte Hawkins also on the Good Morning Britain set as news correspondent.

But after seeing celebrity barrister Rob’s university graduation pic from a few years ago, Kate was astounded at the truth behind his real hair colour.

Rob Rinder left Kate Garraway astounded on GMB earlier this morning (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB today

Complimenting Rob on the similarity between how he looked when the picture was taken and now, Kate went on to ask: “You haven’t really changed. Have you always bleached your hair from when you were little? Have you always been bleached blond?”

Appearing confused, Rob responded with a mildly indignant tone: “Do you actually think I dye my hair?”

A little flustered, Kate said to him: “You don’t dye your hair? I’ve always assumed you did.” “Are you serious?” he asked her. “I am serious!” Kate said.

To which Rob confirmed: “I don’t know how to prove this to you in a way that’s tolerable in the morning, but yes.”

Cheekily adding he is “natural blond” like Kate, she said knowingly: “Maybe that’s why I assumed.”

Rob took Kate’s comments in good humour (Credit: ITV)

How viewers reacted

With Charlotte chuckling away in the studio, many of those watching at home were amused, too.

“This was hilarious,” one social media user tweeting along to the show reacted.

“That was so funny,” someone else agreed, adding the pic of Rob was “a lovely photo of your graduation”.

Charlotte Hawkins was very amused (Credit: ITV)

A third viewer gave their approval with a laughing emoji and the words: “Nice one Kate, not like you to put your foot in it. The look on Rob’s face.”

The look on Rob’s face.

Furthermore, someone else chipped in: “Thought Charlotte was going to pee herself there. Go on Kate hahahaha.”

