Kate Garraway replaced by Susanna Reid in ’embarrassing’ GMB shake-up: ‘Must be important’

Kate Garraway was replaced by her GMB co-host Susanna Reid on the show today (Friday May 3).

Viewers tuning in as the show started at 6am may have been surprised to see Susanna sitting next to co-host Ed Balls.

That’s because Susanna doesn’t usually front the ITV breakfast-time series on Friday mornings.

However, while Susanna appeared to have temporarily stepped into Kate’s role, the telly fave was still on the show in another capacity.

Viewers’ reactions to Susanna Reid on GMB today

One GMB fan watching along at the programme’s beginning took to social media to note the changes in front of their eyes.

“Ed Balls and Susanna Reid on the day of the election results,” they tweeted, going on to claim: “Susanna’s gonna be insufferable today #GMB.”

Meanwhile someone else observed and speculated about the switch: “Susanna is working on a Friday. Must be important #GMB.”

And a third viewer pondered and claimed: “Why is Susanna Reid on Friday? Is it because of the election? Is Kate not capable to host the election day on a Friday… that is embarrassing for Kate #GMB.”

Was Kate Garraway on GMB today?

Nonetheless, within a few minutes, Kate popped up on screen – if not in her usual position in the studio – to deliver news headlines.

However, some of those watching at home were more taken with the purple outfit she was wearing.

“Why is Kate dressed like the purple one from the Quality Street tin? #GMB,” one viewer asked on social media.

“Kate Garraway camouflaged as a Quality Street chocolate this morning #GMB,” tweeted another.

While someone else added: “I can see which chocolate Kate picks in the Quality Street tin #GMB.”

Ed also chipped in with a similar observation, but couldn’t place which choc he was trying to make a joke about.

“You need to focus more on chocolate, Ed,” Kate said as she put him in his place.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

