Celebrity Race Across the World series two launched last night (Wednesday, August 14) – and Kelly Brook has already got viewers talking.

The model, 44, and her husband, Jeremy, are taking on the challenge together this series…

Kelly and her husband are doing the show together (Credit: BBC)

Kelly Brook on Celebrity Race Across the World

Last night saw the celebrities’ first leg of their race across the world take place.

This series will see the celebs and their partners race through South America. The finish line will be in Southern Chile.

Taking part in the series are Jeff Brazier and son Freddie, Scott Mills and husband Sam, actor Kola Bokinni and his cousin Mary, and, of course, Kelly and her husband Jeremy.

Throughout the first episode, it seemed as though that Kelly wasn’t in that much of a rush.

Despite being a show about ‘racing’, Kelly seemed to be more interested in sight-seeing and relaxing.

Her blasé behaviour to the challenge seemed to rile some viewers up, however.

Kelly came under fire (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Race Across the World viewers slam Kelly Brook

Fans of the show took to Twitter to criticise Kelly and her seeming lack of urgency during last night’s episode.

“Five minutes in and Kelly Brook is already annoying me,” one fan tweeted.

“According to Kelly Brook. It’s ‘Celebrity Take Your Time Across The World’,” another wrote.

“Kelly this is #CelebrityRaceAcrossTheWorld not an free holiday,” a third moaned.

“Kelly is going to get a harsh reality check by the halfway point of the race. This isn’t a free holiday,” another said.

However, despite a slow start, Kelly and her husband actually reached the first checkpoint first!

“Can’t blame Kelly she’s just living her best live,” one viewer said.

Kelly and Jeremy

Kelly and Jeremy first met back in 2015 following the former’s split from Gladiators star David McIntosh.

They tied the knot in 2022 in Sardinia.

“I’ve found someone who can keep up with me and the lifestyle that I love,” Kelly told The Mirror in 2022.

“It’s the combination of having a very exciting life but also having moments where it’s nice to stay home, watch Netflix and walk the dog. It’s getting that balance,” she then added.

