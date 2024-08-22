‘Broken’ Kelly Brook rows with husband on Celebrity Race Across the World as she admits ‘we’re really being tested’

Kelly Brook candidly admitted she was left “broken” amid a tense row with husband Jeremy Parisi on Celebrity Race Across the World.

The BBC show was back on screens on Wednesday (August 21) and saw several famous faces attempt to make their way to Frutillar in Southern Chile.

However, for Kelly and Jeremy, things took a dramatic turn when they ended up falling miles behind.

The couple are taking part in the new series (Credit: BBC)

Kelly Brook and husband on Celebrity Race Across the World

In the latest Celebrity Race Across the World episode, Kelly’s husband Jeremy decided to get a cab for a leg of their journey. Unfortunately, it wasted four hours of their time.

However, hours later and Kelly and Jeremy found themselves walking through Recife in the blazing sun. Things went from bad to worse when they kept missing each bus that came by.

Kelly fumed: “I’m not convinced we’re going to catch the bus at 9. It’s more realistic that we go on the 11.

“Ideally, we wanted to get the first bus out at 9 o’clock to drive down to the coast (…) but we have to get money to be able to continue our race.”

The pair ended up clashing (Credit: BBC)

Kelly Brook and husband argument erupts

Kelly then started to look for a bank to change some currency – but she was still livid. Arguing with Jeremy, she said: “Oh my God, like one terrible decision.”

We’re on the same side, babe

“You grabbed that taxi, and then we were stuck. If we’re moving at that pace, we’re going to keep making those mistakes,” Kelly then added.

Attempting to de-escalate the situation Jeremy said: “We’re on the same side, babe.”

Kelly continued: “I know we’re on the same side but the fact is, we were so desperate to race and get on the road we’re now walking around a city we don’t know trying to find a bank.”

The actress revealed she and her hubby were being ‘tested’ (Credit: BBC)

Kelly Brook ‘completely broken’ Race Across The World

After spending a night in the bus station, an exhausted Kelly admitted before boarding the vehicle: “It’s 11.19am and we’ve missed two buses.

Jeremy and I never argue. And I mean never. And we are being really tested

“So we’re going to try and get on the 1pm and we have to get down there now because I am, honestly, I am completely broken.”

“We are literally exhausted. Jeremy and I never argue. And I mean never. And we are being really tested on this,” she candidly added.

