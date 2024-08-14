Kelly Brook and her husband Jeremy Parisi star in the new series Celebrity Race Across the World that begins tonight (Wednesday August 14) on BBC One.

They’ve been happily married since 2022. But how much do you know about popular personality Kelly Brook and her love life from before she wed her husband?

Kelly, 44, kicked off her career in showbiz as a glamour model before making her way in TV. But she has also come in for press attention over the years for who she’s been linked with. Do you remember these exes of hers?

Jason Statham has been in a relationship with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley since 2010 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Brook and Jason Statham

Kelly and shaven-headed action flick star Jason Statham dated between 1997-2004. They were tabloid darlings for years – and Kelly’s time with Jason proved one of her most enduring relationships. They also got engaged during their time together.

But Kelly later told Hello! how she changed during the course of their being together.

She reportedly said: “I’m not the same as I was when we met. I’m a lot more complex now. A lot more high maintenance. And sometimes you don’t know what you want until it hits you.”

Then, in 2019, Kelly referred to Jason as “skint” during a radio appearance.

“He was skint when I was there. Trust me,” she remarked as her Heart co-presenters spoke about how well Jason’s latest film at the time was doing at the box office.

Kelly interrupted: “Ugh. Can we just stop? These are all the things you do not want to hear about an ex-boyfriend.”

He is now engaged to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and the pair share two children.

Kelly also went on to date another Hollywood star who also didn’t have much hair up top – Billy Zane.

They also became engaged. But things didn’t work out between the Titanic actor and Kelly.

They lived in a £1 million farmhouse in Kent after getting together in 2005, and splitting in 2008.

Kelly Brook dated Danny Cipriani, who reportedly cheated on her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rugby-playing boyfriends

Following Billy, Kelly saw Danny Cipriani between 2008 and 2010. She reportedly dumped him after he allegedly cheated on her, with claims she found messages to other women on his mobile.

Furthermore, The Sun reckons Danny may have “been unfaithful with up to seven women”.

Kelly is also alleged to have punched Danny in the face after she overheard a stripper in Las Vegas boasting about getting Danny’s phone number.

Kelly Brook was also engaged to Thom Evans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thom Evans romance

Kelly was then involved with another egg chaser – Thom Evans – from 2010 to 2013.

He became the third man to put a ring on it. However, the pair sadly endured two miscarriages, with Thom and Kelly getting engaged following the loss of their first baby.

“After the miscarriage Thom and I decided it was time to make a fresh start… Thom proposed,” Kelly told The Sun.

“He’d bought a beautiful ring. I immediately said yes. The miscarriage actually brought us closer together.”

Thom is now dating Pussycat Doll Nicole Scherzinger.

Model Kelly Brook became engaged for a fourth time with David McIntosh (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Kelly Brook and Gladiator David McIntosh

Hunky David McIntosh, also known as Tornado during Sky 1’s reboot of Gladiators, also proposed to Kelly.

He asked her to marry him after they’d been dating for just 11 weeks. And they were were together for less than a year before splitting in January 2015.

“Was it a shock when he got down on one knee? Just a bit! I think it took both of us by surprise, to be honest, how quickly things have progressed,” she told Hello! in 2014.

Kelly went on at the time: “But I’ve never met a guy like David before and although it seems soon to be planning our wedding, there’s nothing to wait for in my mind because at the moment everything’s fantastic and there’s no reason why it can’t continue to be like that. I hadn’t been looking to fall in love.”

However, Kelly is said to have dumped the muscle man amid claims he remained close to an ex.

And there was a bit of afters from David, too. He reportedly complained in 2015 that Kelly was “bitter”.

Kelly Brook and husband Jeremy Parisi

The model met Jeremy in 2015. They tied the knot in Sardinia in 2022.

Opening up about her romance with her “best friend and soulmate”, Kelly told The Mirror: “I’ve found someone who can keep up with me and the lifestyle that I love.

“It’s the combination of having a very exciting life but also having moments where it’s nice to stay home, watch Netflix and walk the dog. It’s getting that balance.”

Of their secret to long-lasting love, Kelly recently said: “I just think I think being older and wiser. We have the same kind of goals. Jeremy’s a family man. I love being with family. We just have a lot in common.”

Celebrity Race Across the World is on BBC One tonight, Wednesday August 14, from 9pm.

