Kevin Clifton reveals ‘rough patch’ during his time on Strictly: ‘Underneath I was feeling horrible’

Dancer Kevin Clifton has opened up about a “rough patch” he went through while starring on Strictly Come Dancing.

The popular pro revealed that he sometimes felt pressure to play a “character” on the BBC show, when inside he was “feeling horrible”.

Strictly star Kevin Clifton on misconception over ‘perfect life’

41-year-old Kevin made the comments during a recent appearance on actress Faye Brookes’ new Not Fazed With Faye podcast.

As the pair discussed the common misconception that successful celebrities live “perfect lives”, he bravely confessed: “There were times on Strictly Come Dancing, for a little bit of time, where I sometimes felt like I was putting on a show and underneath was feeling horrible.”

I sometimes felt like I was putting on a show.

“Not because of the show,” he insisted, “because the show itself was great for me and they’re all a lovely team and everything. But I was just going through a rough patch at one point.

“There was a sort of character version of me that got born on Strictly Come Dancing,” he explained. “I wasn’t Kevin Clifton who likes a coffee and bacon and watching Match Of The Day and reading a book. It was ‘Kevin from Grimsby everybody!’. It’s sort of like cheeky chappy boy next door and that got born in a natural way, but then I felt like I had to live up to it.”

“Maybe how Matthew Perry felt like he had to live up to Chandler,” he added.

Kevin left Strictly in 2020 after seven years on the programme. He said that he was making the move to allow himself to “focus on other projects”.

