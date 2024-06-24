A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton’s shock over buyers’ disapproval: ‘It’s awful’

Laura Hamilton was recently left shocked over an A Place in the Sun buyers’ obvious dissatisfaction after she showed them a property abroad.

In a recently aired episode, Laura was left looking gobsmacked as the potential buyers shut down her idea.

Bob and Vida were on the hunt for a retirement getaway, where they could soak up the sun. Boasting a budget of £410,000 to help make their Greek home dream come true, the pair appeared to have specific requirements when deciding upon a home.

So, it’s no surprise that the duo were left unimpressed when Laura showed them a home worth £436,271… which didn’t exactly tick all the boxes.

A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton shocked over buyer’s rebuttal

Vida didn’t hold back in sharing her disapproval with Laura. In fact she quickly informed her that the thought the property was “awful”. Despite her attempts in making the home sound more desirable by highlighting it’s idyllic views and ready-to-move-in nature, Vida stood her ground.

Before the pair could take a better look, Bob stepped in to halt the viewing altogether and decided that their tour should end there.

He explained: “It would be a waste of time because we don’t like the location.”

Although their viewing was brought to an end prematurely, Laura remained serene and stated: “That’s that which seems a great shame. But, if it’s not in the right location then there’s nothing I can do about that.”

Bob and Vida’s house hunting journey was no easy feat. The couple didn’t manage to secure a property until the last search. They decided on the fifth property, with a price tag of £325,000. They then offered £295,000, as stated by the Mirror.

The pair were very pleased when an offer of £302,500 was accepted. A cool £100K under budget!

Laura Hamilton news

The property expert is a ray of sunshine on our screens and has been starring on Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun since 2012.

However, her personal life hasn’t been a complete walk in the park in recent months. In January, Laura took to Instagram, sharing an image that read: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”

Laura then shared that she had split from husband Alex Goward after 10 years of marriage

She wrote: “This isn’t something I ever thought I’d be saying but, after 13 years of being together Alex and I have separated. Our children are and always will be our number one priority. We would respect privacy for our family at this time.”

