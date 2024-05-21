The 1% Club series finale to air this weekend leaving Lee Mack fans gutted: ‘Whatever will we do?’

The 1% Club, hosted by Lee Mack – which is on Saturday, May 25 – will see its series finale air this weekend.

Fans of the show have been left gutted by the news, with some wondering what they’re going to do to fill the gap left behind by the show.

The series finale is coming up (Credit: ITV)

Lee Mack show 1% Club series finale this week

The official 1% Club Twitter account announced the news earlier this week.

Posting a screenshot from the upcoming show, they wrote: “This Saturday will be the last episode of this current series.

“The episode was filmed quite a while ago,” they then continued.

“Anyone recognise one of the contestants playing here before she made her other TV appearance? We absolutely loved having her on the show – she was great fun!” they then added.

A quick zoom in of the snap shows that Big Brother star Yinrun Huang will be on the show this weekend!

For those not in the know, Yinrun was in last year’s civilian Big Brother. The 26-year-old finished in fourth place that season.

Fans gutted over news about Lee Mack show 1% Club

Fans were gutted to learn it was the last show of the series.

“Gutted that it is the last episode of the series!! Looking forward to watching the last episode and to see Yinrun from Big Brother!” one fan wrote.

“Awww so sad to see this series end , make another one! We love the show,” another fan said.

Awwwww whatever will we do We look forward to your show Please be quick on coming bk,” a third viewer said.

Lee’s show, Not Going Out, isn’t airing in 2024 (Credit: BBC)

Not Going Out to miss 2025

In other disappointing news for Lee Mack fans, the comedian confirmed that Not Going Out won’t be airing this year.

He confirmed the news during an interview with Radio Times back in December 2023.

During the interview, Lee was asked what his plans for 2024 were.

“More 1% Club, more Would I Lie to You? and, for the first year in a long time, I won’t be doing Not Going Out. If we do bring it back, we’re looking at early 2025,” he said.

“We’re talking about it now. I’d love to do more, I love doing it, it’s great fun, I love the cast but […] it’s not always my decision, these things. I just wait for someone to say, ‘There’s a bag of money, get on with it.”

The 1% Club airs on Saturday, May 25 at 8.55pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

