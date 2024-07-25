Fans of Not Going Out – created by Lee Mack– saw Lee’s love interest change between series 1 and series 2.

And, in an interview in 2018, Lee revealed why this was the case…

Megan Dodds played Kate in the show (Credit: BBC)

Lee Mack on why he made major change to Not Going Out

In series one of Not Going Out, which aired in 2006, Lee’s character was seen pining after Kate, his landlady.

However, in series two, Lee’s attention shifted to Lucy, played by Sally Bretton.

In an interview with the RadioTimes, Lee explained why the change.

“Things have to change. I was 38 when Not Going Out began, and I was playing a 34-year-old who had a thing about his landlady,” he said.

“How could I play a 50-year-old who had a thing about his landlady? It would be creepy.”

His co-star, Sally, agreed. “The will-they-won’t-they thing between Lee and Lucy… We were getting old. Something had to happen,” she said.

Lee’s love interest changed to Lucy in series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Lee Mack confirms new series of Not Going Out

Earlier this month, Lee confirmed that the show would be returning for another series.

No series will air in 2024. However, the show will be back in 2025.

“Once again, I’m very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom,” Lee said.

“I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC and, to be part of it myself, is still a dream come true – even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again…!” he then continued.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, said: “Not Going Out remains one of the UK’s most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team. The show’s consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return.”

Freeze the Fear was axed after one series (Credit: BBC)

Lee on why show failed

Earlier this year, Lee opened up about why the show he did with Holly Willoughby, Freeze the Fear, was axed.

Freeze the Fear saw celebs such as Dianne Buswell, Gabby Logan, and Alfie Boe take on extreme challenges in sub-zero temperatures.

It aired between April and May 2022. However, it has since been axed.

When asked why it hadn’t succeeded, Lee said: “Celebs in cold water did not make as exciting television as producers thought.”

He then continued, telling The Sun: “I liked it. I was booked to be the cynical comic and Holly was already on board.”

All series of Not Going Out are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.

