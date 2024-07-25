Lee Mack, who hosts the 1% Club this weekend (Saturday, July 27), once made a tongue-in-cheek comment about Greg Davies and Alex Horne’s relationship.

Alex and Greg are the co-hosts of Taskmaster, which has been running since 2015…

Lee was on Taskmaster in 2021 (Credit: Channel 4)

The 1% Club host Lee Mack on Greg Davies and Alex Horne

During an interview with Chortle in 2021, Lee joked that there was something “borderline abusive” about Alex and Greg’s relationship.

Fans of the show will know that the power dynamic between Alex and Greg is heavily skewed in the latter’s favour. Alex is jokingly depicted as being Greg’s lackey.

Speaking to Chortle, Lee jokingly raised concerns about the relationship between the comedians.

‘There’s a lot of sexual tension’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Lee on ‘borderline abusive’ relationship between Alex Horne and Greg Davies

When asked how he’d describe the relationship between Greg and Alex, Lee said: “It’s borderline abusive and you can get rid of the word borderline.

“It’s an interesting dynamic. There’s a lot of sexual tension. There’s something bubbling away that comes out as abuse,” he then continued.

Elsewhere, Lee was asked whether knowing Greg personally helped him at all during the show.

“No, I don’t think so. I think the more you know him, the more he’s willing to abuse you. He’s on safe territory abusing someone he knows well and also we’re virtually the same age so he knows what it’s like to be old and he used that against me rather than for me,” he replied.

Lee’s show is coming back (Credit: BBC)

The 1% Club host Lee Mack confirms Not Going Out return

Earlier this month, Lee confirmed that his hit show, Not Going Out, will be returning to BBC One next year.

Speaking about the show’s return, he said: “Once again, I’m very grateful that the BBC have trusted in us to keep alive the studio sitcom.

“I grew up watching this genre of sitcom on the BBC and, to be part of it myself, is still a dream come true – even after 18 years of doing it. Here we go again…!”

BBC Director of Comedy, Jon Petrie, said: “Not Going Out remains one of the UK’s most cherished sitcoms, a true testament to the exceptional comedic talents of Lee and his team. The show’s consistent success and popularity speak volumes, and we are beyond chuffed about its return.”

