Linda Robson – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning this weekend (Saturday, July 20) – once revealed why she’s been “banned” from hosting Loose Women.

The 66-year-old TV star has been on the show since 2003.

ITV doesn’t want Linda hosting the show (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women bosses don’t trust Linda Robson

During a chat with The Sun last year, Linda revealed that ITV bosses won’t be letting her host the show anytime soon.

The reason? Because she might just end up swearing live on air – which has happened before!

“I did ask once if I could be the anchor on Loose Women. They said: ‘Are you joking? You’ll end up swearing or something. No you can’t,'” she said.

However, despite this brutal pushback, Linda has nothing but positive words about the show.

“It’s like going to work with your mates every day, and we’re all very supportive of each other.”

Loose Women star Linda Robson on ‘horrible’ diet

Never one to shy away from sharing personal details about her life, back in June, Linda admitted that she’s spent a lot of her life following various diets. “They’re all horrible,” she said.

But it didn’t stop there – and Linda didn’t hold back! She then went on to say that one diet plan she followed led to her suffering from some “revolting” side-effects.

“My hair started falling out, my breath stank, and because I was literally living on packet soups, a snack bar and a milkshake – that’s all I would have all day – I was starving the whole time,” she said.

James Martin’s Saturday Morning airs this weekend (Saturday, July 20) from 9.30am on ITV1 and ITVX. Catch her on Loose Women weekdays on ITV1 at 12.30pm.

