Christine Lampard issued her Loose Women co-star, Linda Robson, with a warning after her rude behaviour today (Friday, August 2).

Linda was a guest on Lorraine – hosted by Christine – today, and it didn’t take her long to land herself in hot water.

Christine hosted Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Linda Robson swears during chat with Christine Lampard

Today’s edition of Lorraine was hosted by Christine.

During the episode, the 45-year-old presenter was joined by her Loose Women co-star, Linda.

Linda, 66, was on the show to talk about everything, from her family life, her ideal soap role, and her love for the NHS.

During the chat, it was revealed that Linda’s ideal soap role would be on EastEnders.

“There’s one thing on the list and it’s EastEnders isn’t it?” Christine asked.

“Oh yeah, I did do one wartime one Civvy Street years ago, I played Lou Beale’s sister Flo Beale but I have hinted a few times that even a little cameo role or whatever but I’d love to play a real [bleep]. Or someone really nasty because I always get light parts,” Linda replied.

Linda swore… again (Credit: ITV)

Christine scolds Loose Women star Linda Robson

Christine immediately interrupted her co-star to apologise.

“You know it’s a funny thing because I thought, she knows it’s early morning, she’s not allowed to swear for me and you just let a little one slip so I’m sorry if no one likes that word,” she said.

Baffled, Linda asked: “What the B word?”

“Don’t say any other words!” Christine warned.

“I didn’t realise it was a bad word,” Linda commented.

Eamonn and Ruth are splitting (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Linda ‘staying out’ of Ruth and Eamonn’s split

Linda was less loose lipped earlier this week.

During a chat with OK! magazine at the National Reality TV Awards, Linda said she’s not getting involved in Ruth’s divorce. Ruth and Eamonn announced they were splitting back in May.

“We’re staying out of it because it’s not our business but we’re supporting her in any way we can and just keeping her happy.

“It’s sad for the both of them but just keeping her spirits high,” she said.

Read more: Loose Women’s Linda Robson shows off figure in swimsuit after suffering ‘revolting’ side effects of weight loss

Lorraine airs on weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.