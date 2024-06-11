Loose Women star Linda Robson under fire over shocking costs of parking tickets: ‘I’m a national treasure, I can park where I like’

Loose Women star Linda Robson has been slammed over the costs of parking tickets she’s accrued recently.

The 66-year-old spoke of her aversion to parking in places where she’s not going to get fined during an appearance on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

During the edition of GMB this week, Linda appeared to discuss her new memoir, Truth Be Told.

It was during this chat that the star was revealed to owe £3,000 in parking tickets!

During the interview, Linda confessed that her driving skills are “really bad”.

“I’ve just paid £3,000 worth of parking tickets,” she then went on to admit.

“Hang on, parking tickets is not about driving skills,” Ed Balls protested.

“Yeah, but my driving skills are not good either. They’ve taken my car keys, my kids,” she then revealed.

Loose Women star Linda Robson on parking tickets

Linda continued, explaining that her kids have “taken control of my money and they’ve taken control of my car, so I’m not allowed to drive anymore”.

“Because I just go ‘Oh, I’m a national treasure I can park wherever I like’,” she then joked.

“Three grand’s worth of parking tickets?!” Susanna Reid exclaimed.

“Yeah, and now they’ve hidden my car keys from me,” Linda said, smiling.

“And then I get pocket money on a Monday and a Friday because I can’t be trusted with my money,” she then went on to say.

“What do you spend it on?” Ed asked. “Parking tickets,” Susanna quipped.

Linda then revealed that she spends her money on “expensive candles”.

Viewers unfortunately didn’t see the funny side of Linda’s story. They took to Twitter to slam the star.

“National treasure? National embarrassment, more like!” one viewer fumed.

“Jeez national treasure? For what?? Dream on and what a waste of money, not capable of parking like the rest of us is hardly something to brag about,” another said.

“National treasure?! Time to start acting like a responsible adult,” a third fumed.

