On today’s episode of Loose Women, Linda Robson opened up about a time where a stranger made a “terrible” remark during an outing with Pauline Quirke.

The star explained that whilst out for dinner with her co-star and friend Pauline, a troll confronted them and made a cruel remark.

The 66-year-old explained the story whilst discussing the topic of whether or not bad behaviour should be called out.

It was here that Linda implied that she told off the stranger, but would not divulge the details in fear of losing her job…

The TV favourite explained: “Quite a few things have happened over the years when people have been quite rude. I can remember once I was out having lunch with Pauline Quirke.

“We had a big fry-up breakfast in front of us and this women comes marching over to us and goes ‘You shouldn’t be eating that or you’ll end up looking like her.’ It was terrible. I won’t tell you what I said because I’ll lose my job if I tell you but I wasn’t happy.”

We have not fallen out and we have never fallen out. I have been best friends with her since we were 10 years of age.

The pair have been life-long friends, so it’s no surprise that Linda didn’t hold back in defending her Birds of a Feather co-star. Speaking to the Mirror in 2023, Linda also addressed rumours of a feud between the pair.

She said: “It’s a load of old [bleep] that we had a fallout. We have not fallen out and we have never fallen out. I have been best friends with her since we were 10 years of age. We never fell out.”

Linda even teased that a reunion between her co-stars could be on the cards. The topic was said to be discussed over lunch with Pauline and Lesley Joseph. She hinted: “It is now up to ITV, isn’t it? It started on BBC and then we went to ITV. We could go to the BBC, but our loyalty is with ITV as they took us back after all that time.”

