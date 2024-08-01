Linda Robson reveals why she’s ‘staying out of’ Ruth and Eamonn divorce drama

Linda Robson and Ruth Langsford – who recently split from Eamonn Holmes – are known for their chatty antics on Loose Women. Consequently, no topic is off limits for the Loose Women line-up….except for this one!

The Loose Women panel are known for banding together and in recent weeks, the stars have welcomed back Ruth, after she took a break from the show, following her split from hubby Eamonn Holmes. However, it seems they are keeping the divorce gossip to a minimum.

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women earlier this month (Credit: YouTube)

Linda Robson opens up about Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes

Although the presenter hasn’t divulged much about her break-up, surely she has been having a natter with her fellow panellists, right? Despite presumptions, Linda insists she is staying well clear of any divorce drama!

When OK! asked the actress at the National Reality TV Awards last night (July 31) how Ruth was doing following the break-up, Linda said she was helping to “keep her spirits high”.

She added: “We’re staying out of it because it’s not our business but we’re supporting her in any way we can and just keeping her happy. It’s sad for the both of them but just keeping her spirits high.”

It seems both Camp Ruth and Camp Eamonn are staying quiet about the split. In fact, the statement issued by their reps to announce their separation was short and simple. Representatives said at the time: “Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing.”

Linda has opened up about her pal Ruth (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford makes Loose Women return

On July 22, Ruth returned to Loose Women after taking an extended break since April.

Prior to her return, reports warned that Ruth would be keeping her cards close to her chest. Ruth took her typical seat on the panel and sported a striking orange number and freshly styled hair.

Ruth’s fellow panelists, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, were extremely pleased to see Ruth. Especially Coleen, who exclaimed: “Can I just say I am so so happy that you are back!”

Janette also quipped: “Thank God, I was left with her!” before motioning toward Coleen.

Ruth insisted: “It’s very nice to be back with you all.”

She also apologised to the panel and said: “I won’t do it again.”

