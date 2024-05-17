Loose Men was back on ITV1 at lunchtime today (May 17), much to the delight of viewers who usually tune into Loose Women.

Vernon Kay, Anton Du Beke, Joe Swash and Jordan Banjo replaced ITV’s female panellists with an all-male show today.

And viewers were so thrilled with the change that they pleaded with ITV to replace the ladies with the men every day.

Loose Men replace the ladies

The Loose Women stepped aside today for the men to take centre stage.

Anchored by Vernon Kay, the show went down a storm with viewers, with some commenting on how the men – unlike the ladies – didn’t speak over each other.

Others said they found the change refreshing and wanted Loose Men to be a regular thing on ITV1. So much so that calls for Loose Women to be axed and replaced by the male-only show permanently soon flooded Twitter.

Sack all the moany, self-obsessed Loose Women and keep the lads.

“Loved today’s show. Loose Men should be a weekly segment, it was great getting a male perspective on topics, especially the serious issues but equally it had us in stitches! Well done Boyz!” said one viewer.

“More #LooseMen is very much needed, always a great watch!” said another. “#LooseMen is much more entertaining than Loose Women,” another agreed. “Can’t we have Loose Men every day?” another asked.

“They should do this more often,” said another. “I love that the men don’t talk over each other. You can hear everyone’s point of views,” another then added. “These are so much better than the women’s shows!” another commented.

‘I would like them to be permanent’

“Loose Men is so much better than Loose Women!” declared another. “I would like them to be permanent. Loose Men instead of Loose Women,” another agreed. “I agree…sack all the moany, self-obsessed Loose Women and keep the lads,” another viewer said.

Another added: “First time I’ve watched it and loved it. Very funny with four great men. Would definitely tune if it was on every week as more uplifting than the ladies one (sorry ladies)!”

Not everyone felt the same, though, with some missing the Loose ladies. “Urgh! #loosemen no thanks!” said one.

