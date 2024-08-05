Worried Loose Women viewers took to social media to express their concern for Gloria Hunniford today. (August 5).

Numerous viewers claimed that the presenter looked “awful,” on today’s show, sparking a flurry of speculative comments about her well-being.

Loose Women fans share concern for Gloria Hunniford

Concern rapidly spread after Gloria appeared on the Loose Women panel today.

“Gloria doesn’t look well,” said one. A second also shared their concerns for the 84 year old: “Gloria looking very pale and gaunt today.”

“Something is definitely up with Gloria, IMO. They didn’t walk in today, either. I wonder if that’s because she is a bit wobbly?” one viewer speculated.

Observations continued to pour in as another viewer asked: “Is Gloria okay? She’s not looking very healthy, is she? Bless her.”

“Is it me or is Gloria looking frail?” another concerned viewer asked.

Denise Welch’s life-changing op

However, Gloria isn’t the only Loose Women star to hit headlines due to her changing appearance.

Actress Denise Welch appeared on the panel last Friday (August 2), and her appearance was markedly different from usual.

Boasting no eye make-up or glasses, Denise revealed that her transformation was due to a life-changing surgery.

“You may have noticed that I’m not wearing any eye make-up and I apologise, I can see Twitter already,” Denise quipped.

“I had, two days ago, 48 hours ago, lens replacement surgery. It’s not cataract surgery, because I haven’t got cataracts. It’s because I’m sick of wearing glasses all the time and I’m sick of them being dirty. I cannot keep my glasses clean so I’m absolutely sick of it.”

She added: “I can’t wear eye make-up for two weeks, but if you’re thinking about having it, have it.”

