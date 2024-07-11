It was all change for the Loose Women on ITV today – and not because of the football.

Charlene White anchored the ITV1 panel show today. She was joined by Linda Robson, Sue Cleaver and Olivia Attwood-Dack.

However, instead of the usual 60-minute chat show, the ladies were cut short as Charlene announced today’s episode would be much shorter than usual.

Charlene White anchored the shorter show today (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women cut short by ITV

The ITV panel show usually runs from 12.30pm till 1.30pm, with the Loose Women panelists tackling the day’s hottest news topics.

However, today (July 11), anchor Charlene informed viewers that they wouldn’t be getting our hour-long dose of the ladies. Instead, the show was cut in half, ending at 1pm and giving only half hour of lunchtime chat.

After the credits rolled, the ITV News aired, before Racing from Newmarket took over the channel. Normal service was due to resume at 4pm, with Ben Shephard‘s Tipping Point.

Corrie legend Sue Cleaver was on the panel today (Credit: ITV)

‘Think I’ll give this one a miss’

ITV viewers were divided over the changes, it seems. One was thrilled “Nanny Linda” was on the panel today, even if it was only for 30 minutes. “Love a bit of Liv,” said another fan.

Another, meanwhile, said they weren’t even going to bother watching the show today.

“Think I’ll give this one a miss, I only like one of them and she sits in silence a lot of the time,” they sniped, not revealing who they were actually bitching about.

In the half hour they were on air, though, anchor Charlene found herself under fire after a comment about her six-year-old son wetting the bed. The ladies also featured Nadia Sawalha’s trip to Parliament to protest topless about the lack of funding for a drug that could prolong the lives of breast cancer patients.

Linda Robson was also on the panel show today (Credit: ITV)

Friday’s Loose Women

Loose Women is back on ITV tomorrow (July 12). However, just like today’s show, that too will last just 30 minutes.

Again, Racing from Newmarket takes over. We guess it makes a change from the football!

Read more: Ruth Langsford set to address Eamonn split as she returns to Loose Women panel next week

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.