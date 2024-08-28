Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter has made a chilling revelation about freezing an extremely wild thing…

The star, who regularly appears on Loose Women, often makes jaw-dropping statements. From claiming there are “very few reasons” for women to be in prison to tweeting a message about not watching Friends on the day that Matthew Perry sadly died, Janet often shares her candid thoughts.

However, her latest admission about picking up dead things from the side of the road has left her co-stars wishing they could switch gear.

Janet made a wild admission on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Janet Street-Porter handed warning on air

Janet’s confession came during a segment on the show where the panellists discussed the odd things they keep in their freezer. It was here that Janet admitted she picks up roadkill and preserves it in her freezer. Yuck!

“Roadkill,” exclaimed Dame Kelly Holmes at Janet’s admission. She added: “I don’t even know what that is.”

Janet clarified: “Roadkill… that is stuff that got hit by cars that is on the side of the road,”documented the Mirror.

In response, a startled live audience member could be heard exclaiming: “Oh!”

At this, Janet swiped back: “Oh, oh, oh, oh. It is too late for the oh-ing, love.”

The studio audience consequently erupted with laughter before Janet went on to detail her habit. She said: “Oh! Too late for oh! I am making use of a resource that would be otherwise wasted. So, if I am driving in the countryside and I see a pheasant, for example, a nice, big, fat, game bird that has been hit by a car and it doesn’t look mangled up, I will throw it in the boot. And when I get home I will take all the feathers off it and pop it in the freezer.”

Evidently distressed, Christine Lampard warned Janet they should “move on” from the stomach churning topic. We’re not surprised Christine!

Dame Kelly Holmes appeared shocked (Credit: ITV)

Janet Street-Porter latest

Janet also gave an honest glimpse into her childhood. She explained how there was little affection to be had from her family members as a child.

The TV star explained: “My lack of cuddliness dates back to when I was a small child.”

She continued: “My Welsh mum sent me every summer holiday to North Wales to stay with my Welsh granny, who hardly spoke any English.”

Janet went on to say: “And my sister and I would arrive at this little stone cottage in North Wales and my Welsh granny would be waiting for me. Over the door, there was a fresh birch rod, and my mother would say, ‘Right, you know what is going to happen if you misbehave’. Nan would point up at this birch rod and that was it.”

