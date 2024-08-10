Loose Women ‘beef’ confirmed by anchor Kaye Adams: ‘Have there been times of tension? Yes there have’

Loose Women star Kaye Adams previously opened up about the “tension” on the ITV series.

The long-running ITV lunchtime chat show is a staple on screens – premiering way back in 1999. And over the years, it’s fair to say its stars have been subject to tabloid rumours claiming they don’t necessarily get on.

However, according to Kaye – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning today (August 10) – there have previously been “times of tension” between the panelists.

Loose Women star Kaye once opened up about the alleged ‘feud’ (Credit: ITV )

Kaye Adams on Loose Women ‘feuds’

In an interview from 2022, Kaye – who joined Loose Women in 1999 – admitted that there was some truth to the rumours that some stars do not get on with each other.

“Have there been times of tension between individuals? Yes, there have,” she told Metro.

Kaye admitted there has been ‘tension’ (Credit: ITV)

‘It’s nothing that hasn’t been fixable’

“I’m not going to deny that there are occasions when people maybe have a bit of a beef with somebody else but it’s nothing that hasn’t been fixable,” Kaye added.

The TV presenter also shut down claims that there are certain hosts who refuse to work together.

She explained: “There’s nobody who will walk out of the door when somebody else walks in. Nobody refuses to work with anybody else.”

What have other Loose Women stars said?

Kaye’s co-star Nadia Sawalha has also addressed rumours that the Loose Women panel don’t get on.

“There is no feud – I think it’s that thing where people always expect women must be arguing, we honestly get on so well,” she told The Sun.

Meanwhile, Denise Welch also claimed that she and her co-hosts are simply “set in their ways”.

Speaking to The Sun, the former Coronation Street star quipped: “I haven’t fallen out with any of them in 20 years – but we have very feisty debates.”

She added: “It’s a show that encourages and appreciates older women. So we’re all going to be a bit set in our ways because we all have our own opinions.”

Watch Kaye on James Martin’s Saturday Morning on Saturday (August 10) at 9:30am on ITV1.

