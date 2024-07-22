Ruth Langsford has made her Loose Women return today (July 22) after stepping away from the panel following to her marriage split.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes announced they had parted ways earlier this year, after 14 years of marriage.

But Ruth, 64, hasn’t appeared on the programme since April and took an “extended” break due to her personal woes.

Although Ruth appears to be ready to tackle her TV role once more, she hasn’t divulged anything about her split with Eamonn. Instead, she shared an apology with her co-stars.

Ruth Langsford hasn’t been on Loose Women since April (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Ruth Langsford makes Loose Women return today

Recent reports warned that Ruth would be keeping her cards close to her chest when she graced the panel once more. Today, Ruth took her typical seat on the panel and appeared cool as a cucumber whilst sporting an orange suit and freshly styled hair.

She settled down to discuss topics from the recent worldwide IT glitch to compulsory daily laughing and welcome star-studded guest, actress Glynis Barber.

Her fellow panelists, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards, welcomed Ruth with open arms, with Coleen even exclaiming: “Can I just say I am so so happy that you are back!”

Janette also quipped: “Thank God, I was left with her!” before gesturing toward Coleen.

Ruth replied with her thanks and insisted: “It’s very nice to be back with you all.”

She also apologised to the panel and said: “I won’t do it again.”

Here’s your Monday Loose line-up! Plus, we’ll be joined by actress Glynis Barber ⭐️ Tune in at 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX pic.twitter.com/xElIbv29TO — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 22, 2024

Before heading into the studio, Ruth confirmed that she would be returning to her spot on the panel. She shared to her Instagram Stories a delicious looking breakfast prep and penned: “Breakfast prep. Early start,” before tagging Loose Women.

Ruth shared her Loose Women style with her followers (Credit: Instagram)

Ruth also explained that to save time in the morning she even preps her cup of tea by popping the teabag in the cup – a tactic loved by fellow Loose Woman Stacey Solomon!

The presenter also gave a glimpse into her morning style with a smiling selfie where she posed with her handbag. Ruth even encouraged her social media fans to tune in, just an hour before the show aired, making sure her presence was known!

The star also shared she is back in the Loose Women studio (Credit: Instagram)

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split

According to the Mirror, a friend close to Ruth gave an idea of what she would discuss when returning to our tellies. They claimed before her return: “It has been a tough few weeks but now she feels it is time for her to get back to Loose Women. It is a job she loves doing and even though the split has been very tough, life must go on.

“Just don’t expect any big news or revelations about the divorce, she wants to keep that private.”

Over the weekend, Ruth seemed to ensure she was ready to get back to work. She shared a photo of herself sunbathing and wrote: “After a few days of R&R in the sunshine, batteries recharged ready for @loosewomen.”

Read more: Eamonn Holmes gets his flirt on with comments to fans amid Ruth Langsford split: ‘Can I marry you?’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.