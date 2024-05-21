When Saira Khan announced her departure from Loose Women in 2021 after five years, fans and viewers were taken aback.

Known as a fan favourite, Saira’s exit stirred speculations, including rumoured disputes with her co-stars.

However, in an exclusive heart-to-heart with Woman’s Own, Saira set the record straight on her departure.

Saira Khan left Loose Women in 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Why Saira Khan left Loose Women

Reflecting on the three years since leaving the show, Saira gushed that “things are really good”.

Turning 54, she decided to do something unconventional to mark the milestone. She said she’s taking a month off to travel Bali.

Saira was asked whether she would ever return to Loose Women, which she firmly rejected. “I wouldn’t go back to Loose Women,” Saira confirmed. “I’ve done that and I think I’ve come out of it realising I want to move forward, and I want to do things that I really enjoy.”

Her post-Loose Women ventures include a recent appearance on the Jeremy Vine show. Saira shared that she liked the opportunity to speak about politics, and admired the diversity of the show.

TV’s Saira Khan won’t ever return to Loose Women (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Saira Khan on the Loose Women cast

Despite her exit, Saira has confirmed that she has maintained friendships with her former co-stars.

She said that people thought she “fell out with them all, but it wasn’t about the girls, it was more about me, to be honest with you”.

Saira admitted it’s “more about me growing up and saying, ‘Look, this is what I like, and this is what I don’t like'”.

The star added: “Some of the things that go on, I was just not comfortable with it, and I think you have to be honest with it. It doesn’t mean you’re falling out, it just means it’s not enough for me.”

This may come as a surprise, as Saira made headlines in 2021 for claiming the show was “too toxic”.

Read more: Loose Women star Coleen Nolan ‘putting herself first’ after making changes to her diet

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.