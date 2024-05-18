Loose Women star Sophie Morgan has quit the show as she follows her “dream” to live and work in America.

Sophie, who was paralysed from the waist down in an accident when she was 18, joined the ITV panel show in November 2021.

Last night (May 17), she announced that it was time to “part ways”. And her fellow Loose ladies are thrilled for her.

Sophie Morgan joined the Loose Women panel at the end of 2021 (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women star Sophie Morgan exits show

Posting on Instagram, Sophie shared: “Firstly, as some of you know, it has been a dream of mine to live and work in the US for some time now. And it has finally become a reality. I find life here so accessible; I feel like a different person, more free and less disabled – thanks partly to the ADA, the weather and the general positivity!

“I will be based between LA and London and am excited to continue sharing my adventures with you all. Hope you don’t mind!”

Sophie then shared the news that her Stateside move will mean we won’t be seeing her on Loose Women any more.

“I also wanted to update you on the latest with Loose Women. Whilst I had an incredible time working there (it was a dream platform for a disabled woman with a lot to say), the time has come to part ways.”

Sophie was left disabled after a car accident when she was 18 (Credit: Splash News)

‘Very proud’

“I am very proud to have been part of their groundbreaking work, including campaigns such as ‘Body Stories’ – which celebrated body diversity & confidence – ‘Facing It Together’ – a campaign about domestic abuse – and, of course, my baby, ‘Rights on Flights’ which was born on the show last year (Sally, thank you).

LA is lucky to have you! So many exciting things ahead.

“I hope many more disabled and underrepresented women get the chance to be on the panel to help educate and inform.”

Sophie also shared that she’s just landed “the biggest broadcast gig” of her career. She added: “I’ll give that the time, platform and excitement it deserves on here as soon as I’m allowed!”

‘So many exciting things ahead’

Sophie’s Loose Women pals wished her well in the comments section of the post.

Katie Piper said: “Excited to see what you do next.” Charlene White added: “LA is lucky to have you! So many exciting things ahead.”

