Coleen Nolan was back on Loose Women today – but an unexpected moment saw her halt the show.

The ITV series returned to screens on Wednesday (July 24) with the likes of Coleen, Denise Welch and Judi Love back on the panel.

But things took an unexpected turn when a shock engagement took place – causing Coleen to halt proceedings.

An emotional Coleen halted the show (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women today

On Loose Women today, Coleen paused the show to reveal that two guests in the audience had got engaged.

“During the break, my friend Liam who is in the audience proposed to his partner, Michael,” she said, unable to contain her joy over the happy news.

“Look at this, it is so romantic,” she proclaimed.

Two members of the audience got engaged (Credit: ITV)

Loose Women engagement

Footage then appeared showing one half of the happy couple getting down on one knee in the audience – with his other half then saying yes.

As the audience cheered, Coleen added: “It was so romantic, things like that make my day. That is so lovely, we wish you all the best, and we wait for the invitation.”

Ruth returned to Loose Women this week (Credit: ITV)

Ruth returns to Loose Women

It’s been an exciting week for Loose Women this week, as Ruth Langsford made her Loose Women return this week after stepping away from the panel following her marriage split.

Ruth and Eamonn Holmes announced they had parted ways earlier this year, after 14 years of marriage.

But Ruth, 64, hasn’t appeared on the programme since April and took an “extended” break due to her personal woes.

Denise Welch debuts ‘new look’

In other Loose Women news, Denise Welch showed off a completely different hair look earlier this week as viewers compared her to another very famous face.

Denise, 66, was back on the programme for Tuesday’s installment (July 23). But, as conversation turned to hair transformations, Denise underwent a makeover on air.

The actress looked unrecognisable with much longer hair. She ditched her signature pixie crop for a medium length style with a fringe.

Many viewers thought Denise looked like actress Tina Malone. One said on X: “She looks like Tina Malone.” Another wrote: “Looks like Tina Malone now.”

