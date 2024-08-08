Loose Women today (Thursday, August 8) saw social media sensation GK Barry join the panellists.

However, viewers thought that one member of the cast didn’t seem too happy to have her on the show.

Frankie is no longer the youngest on the show! (Credit: ITV)

GK Barry on Loose Women today

Today’s edition of Loose Women saw GK, 24, join the show.

Grace Keeling – aka GK Barry – is the first ever panellist on Loose Women to be born in the same year as when the programme began – that being 1999.

Show host Kaye Adams was quick to poke fun at fellow panelist Frankie Bridge, reminding her that she is no longer the youngest on the show.

Frankie is 35 years old and has been on the show since 2021.

The former Saturdays singer didn’t hide her annoyance at this, jokingly admitting that she was “fuming” about it.

GK joined the show (Credit: ITV)

Frankie Bridge and GK Barry on Loose Women today

GK was then introduced before she took her place on the panel.

The jibes at Frankie’s expense continued, with GK even joining in, joking that she’d been looking forward to meeting the star.

“It’s alright, I don’t like you yet, go away,” Frankie joked, drawing laughter from the panellists.

Later in the show, Frankie accused GK of handing her a backhanded compliment.

“I didn’t get any GSCEs at school but I thought, that’s OK, I’ll be Frankie!” GK said of her dreams to be a singer.

“That felt like a backhanded compliment!” Frankie replied.

Viewers were quick to pick up on the apparent hostility, with many accusing Frankie of being “unwelcoming”.

“Sorry but Frankie is being so unwelcoming, she’s not hiding the fact she doesn’t like GK Barry,” one fan fumed.

Frankie hit back at rumours (Credit: @frankiebridge / Instagram)

Fans slam Frankie

The criticism of Frankie continued on Twitter.

“Frankie definitely doesn’t like her,” another viewer wrote.

“Frankie to the producer in 5mins: ‘Do NOT put me on the same panel as her in future’,” a third joked.

However, Frankie seemingly quashed any rumours of a feud between her and GK by posting a sweet snap of the pair on her Instagram story.

“Unfortunately for me there’s a young one in town… Luckily for me, I like her!” she captioned the post.

“And no, it’s not you @denise_welch. @gkbarry_ Welcome to the madness @loosewomen,” she then added.

In a statement to ED, Grace’s reps said: “Frankie couldn’t have been more welcoming to Grace – they have a great relationship!”

