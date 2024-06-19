Loose Women has been taken off the schedules today (June 19) – so when can fans of the show next tune in?

The popular daytime chat show usually sees a flock of famous panellists discussing a variety of topics – from the taboo to the heartfelt.

Loose Women is a daily staple for many of us, with most of us watching the programme the show at 12.30pm every single weekday.

So why isn’t it on the TV schedules today?

Loose Women replaced today

The show isn’t on our screens today, June 19. The long-running ITV show is typically presented by women, for women and even hosts a live studio audience.

It airs on ITV1 every weekday between 12.30pm and 1.30pm. However, today is a little bit different. The programme won’t run at all today – or tomorrow.

Instead, the ITV Lunchtime News has been shifted into its spot. This is to make way for the Live UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

Viewers will instead watch Mark Pougatch present coverage of the Group B match from Volksparkstadion Hamburg, where Croatia will face off against Albania. The show starts at 1pm with kick off at 2pm.

Loose Women will return later this week (Credit: ITV)

The following day, Thursday June 20, Loose Women will similarly be replaced by the news, swiftly followed by Slovenia v Serbia.

Although, have no fear, the daytime chat show will return later this week. Loose Women will return to it’s usual spot at 12.30pm on Friday, June 21.

The show even warned viewers of the shake-up. It said on Instagram: “Just a reminder that due to the live coverage of the UEFA Euro 2024 on ITV1. We’ll be back on your screens on Friday

Keep your eyes peeled on the show’s social media for further updates about who will grace the panel…

The show usually airs weekdays at 12.30pm (Credit: ITV)

About Loose Women

Loose Women first broadcast on September 6, 1999, from The London Studios and was often produced there. Especially between 2004 and 2018.

It was also filmed at Granada Studios in Manchester (between 2000 and 2001) and Anglia Studios in Norwich (between 2001 and 2004). It is currently produced at London’s Television Centre.

In April 2018, the programme saw a fresh new look for the show, including an updated logo. Over 3,000 episodes across 22 series have been made. Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha, Ruth Langsford and Andrea McLean have been among the show’s anchors.

The show has won four TV and TV Choice Awards for Best Daytime Show, a TV Times Award for Favourite Programme and a NTA for Most Popular Factual Programme.

Loose Women has even seen overseas success with programmes inspired by the show’s format airing in the US, Germany, Australia, France, Mexico and Canada.

