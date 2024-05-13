Lorraine Kelly won a BAFTA last night and today she was celebrated on her ITV show with the help of Ben Shephard.

The ITV presenter, 64, was awarded the BAFTA Special Award for her “outstanding contribution to the television industry”. This year makes Lorraine’s 40 years in broadcasting.

On Monday’s edition of her ITV programme, it was focused on Lorraine’s win and Ben was on hand to help – but his appearance left some viewers ‘put off’ their breakfast!

Ben Shephard celebrated the special Lorraine show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly wins BAFTA

Speaking on stage at last night’s BAFTAs, an emotional Lorraine said: “I suppose if I’ve learned anything at all over the past 40 years, it’s what’s the point of having all that experience if you don’t actually share it, and if you don’t actually pass it on, and help other people.

“So I would just say don’t pull up the ladder, please make it possible for kids like me from my background, from a very working class Glasgow background, rise the same from Dundee.”

Lorraine added: “We’ve had amazing opportunities, but I just want everyone to have those opportunities the same that we did.”

TV presenter Lorraine Kelly won the Special BAFTA award last night (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine today

On today’s show, This Morning presenter Ben opened the programme wearing a kilt as he celebrated Lorraine. He said: “I’m very privileged to be here for a very good reason. Today we are celebrating Lorraine being awarded the Special BAFTA last night for her incredible contribution to television over the last 40 years.

“So please, put your hands together and welcome the wonderful Lorraine.”

Lorraine was then seen looking rather emotional as she walked onto the set of her show to cheers and applause. As she approached Ben, Lorraine exclaimed: “Ben Shephard in a kilt! You look so beautiful.”

Ben quipped: “I don’t get my knees out for just anyone Lorraine Kelly.”

Lorraine was celebrated by her team today (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard on Lorraine

Viewers watching though were distracted by Ben’s outfit. One person admitted on X: “You’ve put me right off my breakfast.”

Another said: “I think I need to wash my eyes out with bleach after seeing Ben’s legs, next tine put up a warning ffs.”

However, a third told Ben: “Loved you in the kilt.”

Morning ⁦@catdeeley⁩ is furious I’ve put my legs away – there could be stuff coming off across the show you never know, it is hot after all??‍♂️ ⁦@thismorning⁩ pic.twitter.com/DL3DinYRop — Ben Shephard (@benshephard) May 13, 2024

Following his appearance on Lorraine, Ben joked about his outfit choice for This Morning today. He wrote alongside a photo of himself and co-star Cat Deeley: “Morning ⁦@catdeeley⁩ is furious I’ve put my legs away – there could be stuff coming off across the show you never know, it is hot after all??”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

