Lorraine Kelly to be replaced on ITV show by Joel Dommett: ‘This is a first – I know he’ll do a great job’

The replacement for Lorraine Kelly on her ITV show has been confirmed to be none other than Joel Dommett.

Scottish presenter Lorraine takes a step back from hosting her long-running series in the half term. Usually, famous faces like Christine Lampard and Ranvir Singh take the reins.

But in episodes this week, The Masked Singer host Joel Dommett will be filling in for her – and he’ll be bringing special guests too.

Lorraine Kelly on Joel Dommett taking over ITV show

In a new interview, Joel confirmed the exciting news of his Lorraine show hosting gig on Thursday (May 30) and Friday (May 31) this week.

I’m so excited to be temporarily filling her wonderful shoes

Joel is also bringing his wife Hannah as well as his mum Penny, who will host a segment about gardening.

“I love being a guest and I’m so excited to be temporarily filling her wonderful shoes,” Joel told The Mirror. He added: “It’s the comfiest seat on telly by far so I can’t wait to sit on it for a full hour. Tune in for some wholesome morning niceness.”

‘A first’

Lorraine Kelly herself has also spoken out about Joel hosting her show. She gushed: “He will be keeping my sofa warm for me whilst I’m away.

“This is a first for Joel and I know he’ll do a wonderful job. He’s one of the best in the business and I couldn’t be more pleased to be handing him the reins for a couple of days.”

Lorraine Kelly and daughter

In other Lorraine news, she recently shared her excitement about being set to become a grandmother following her daughter Rosie‘s pregnancy news.

Rosie, 29, revealed she is expecting a child with partner Steve back in April. After revealing the unborn baby’s sex in Hello! magazine earlier last week, telly star Lorraine, 64, has spoken about her glee at becoming a granny.

Lorraine said: “This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born. Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real.”

