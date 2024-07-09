Lorraine Kelly admits ‘I’m annoyed’ as she hits out over Kym Marsh’s new romance with toyboy

Lorraine Kelly defended Kym Marsh on her ITV show today following news of the actress’ new romance.

Coronation Street star Kym recently went public with a new man – her 101 Dalmatians The Musical co-star Samuel Thomas. Kym, 48, shared a photo of her and Samuel, 29, kissing as she branded him her “soulmate”.

On her ITV show on Tuesday (July 9), Lorraine addressed the backlash Kym and Samuel have received over their age gap.

Speaking with entertainment correspondent Ria Hebden, Lorraine admitted: “I’m a bit annoyed about this. Kym Marsh, lovely Kym smashing girl, she has come under a bit of fire because she’s got a new man in her life and he’s a bit younger.

If this was the other way round and it was an older man and a younger girl, nobody would even mention it.

“And poor Kym is getting stick online.”

Lorraine then exclaimed “good for her” over Kym finding her “soulmate”.

The presenter then brought singer Peter Andre into the debate as he was in the studio. Peter, 51, is married to his wife Emily, 34.

Peter said: “There’s little differences. Music is one of the things I’ve noticed. It’s how you are with each other.”

Lorraine added: “It doesn’t matter. I hope Kym is ignoring all that nonsense.”

At the weekend, Kym went Instagram official with Samuel. She shared a photo of herself and her co-star kissing.

Alongside the loved-up snap, Kym wrote: “Met the most amazing man ever! Sometimes the most unexpected things happen at the most unexpected times. @samuelthomasuk I love you #beautiful #soulmate #loveyou.”

Samuel also shared a sweet picture of himself and Kym to his Instagram and wrote: “I didn’t expect you, but here you are. I love you.”

One cruel troll commented on Kym’s post: “You said that about the last bloke the other year.” However, Kym hit back: “Why don’t you go do one.”

