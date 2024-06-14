Lorraine Kelly blasted as she fails to present her show today and heads off on ‘another freebie getaway’

Television host Lorraine Kelly came under fire today by fans after she didn’t host her show again on Friday (June 14). Stepping in for Lorraine was Ranvir Singh, who regularly presenters the show when the Scottish presenter doesn’t.

The 64-year-old hosts her own show from Monday to Thursday but has had a step-in on Fridays recently. During a recent interview on BBC Radio 4’s Woman Hour, Lorraine revealed she is taking Fridays off to look after her unwell mum.

The Scottish presenter recently revealed she’s taken time off work to look after her unwell mum (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lorraine Kelly live in Germany for Euros 2024

While Lorraine hasn’t appeared on her Friday shows for a while, viewers were shocked to find out that she appeared during today’s programme.

Appearing live from Germany while Ranvir was sat in her studio, Lorraine was in high spirits ahead of tonight’s Germany v Scotland football match for the UEFA Euro 2024.

Lorraine was surrounded by a bunch of football fans who she interviewed for the show.

She awkwardly suffered a blunder live on air, getting the names of the football fans wrong. However, viewers had other concerns.

Lorraine appeared in Germany ahead of tonight’s Germany v Scotland football match (Credit: ITV)

‘Get back to work!’

Despite being on television for several decades, Lorraine continues to come under fire after recently taking regular time off from her own show.

One user wrote: “Get back to work ffs! #lorraine.”

“So despite failing to host her own show, Lorraine is in Germany?????” another questioned, adding numerous crying faces emoji.

“Has #lorraine‘s mum gone to Germany too?” a third slyly remarked.

“The long suffering Ranvir roped in again to host #Lorraine,” a fourth wrote.

“Kelly on another freebie getaway to pretend to support Scotland,” a fifth insisted.

However, some fans did come to Lorraine’s defense.

“Obviously, Scotland is playing the first Euro match against host country, Germany… good luck!” one user wrote.

“It’s iconic. I don’t care,” another said.

