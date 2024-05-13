Lorraine Kelly celebrated her BAFTA TV win on her ITV show this morning (May 13) – but not everyone was keen to join in with the star’s jubilation.

This Morning star Ben Shephard opened the show today paying tribute to Lorraine’s Special Award, which Brian Cox handed to her during last night’s ceremony.

Ben was even wearing a kilt for the occasion, leaving viewers joking that they needed “a warning” before getting a glimpse of Ben’s legs.

Lorraine Kelly was handed a Special Award in honour of her decades of TV work at the BAFTA TV ceremony last night (Credit: ITV)

BAFTA TV winner Lorraine Kelly blasted as she celebrates win

But while the comments about Ben were pretty light-hearted, Lorraine didn’t come off quite so lightly as the trolls waded in.

“The self indulgence and back slapping for #LorraineKelly is off the scale. Honestly nobody cares,” complained one during a segment on Lorraine’s BAFTA TV win.

Congratulations for getting up and doing your job!

“Congratulations for getting up and doing your job. Yawn!!!!” moaned another. “I will never understand the appeal of #LorraineKelly,” another viewer said. “This show is vomit inducing today,” another whined.

One Lorraine fan chipped in, though, pointing out the obvious. “Loving how wound up the #lorraine haters are getting on here over the coverage of her BAFTA win this morning. They clearly can’t stand her yet they’re still watching her show,” they said.

Lorraine Kelly celebrated her BAFTA TV win on her show today (Credit: ITV)

‘Like ants with megaphones’

Speaking to the Express after collecting her award last night, Lorraine addressed the trolling she gets on social media. And it seems that she isn’t bothered by the mean comments.

“I’m quite lucky I don’t get many trolls, well I do – because everybody does. ‘For goodness sake’, as I say to everybody that comes on the show who may be having had a hard time, I always say to them to try not to look at it. Which of course we do, and I always say to them David Attenborough gets trolled. David blinking Attenborough, who is god, you know that just shows you how silly it is,” she said.

Lorraine then added: “So don’t block them, mute them, because if you block them they will know they have got to you. If you mute them, they are ranting in an empty room like ants with megaphones. So don’t even give them the time of day.

“It can be really horrible, but I’m old enough and had have enough experience so I can take it. But if I was young, and just starting out it would be horrible, awful. It has got really really bad and it is a real shame, but yeah – mute mute mute.”

