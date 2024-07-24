Love is Blind UK cast revealed for Matt and Emma Willis show – from woman who was engaged for 24 hours to self-confessed mummy’s boy

Love is Blind UK, hosted by Matt and Emma Willis, will air on Netflix next month and the cast has now been revealed.

From a junior doctor and funeral director to a woman who was engaged for just 24 hours, a batch of singletons are ready to get their flirt on.

Love is Blind sees the contestants get to know each other whilst in separate pods. They’ll move in together and even plan their wedding.

The show will see them pick someone to marry without seeing them until their wedding day. Without further ado, let’s see which singletons are ready to find love…

Will Aaron find love? (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK cast: Aaron

Chicken restauranteur Aaron is 33 from Milton Keynes. He’s come out of a long-term relationship and has enjoyed the single life.

However, the party lifestyle has started feeling empty for him. Will he find love in the pod?

Love is Blind will see Benaiah take part (Credi: Netflix)

Benaiah

22-year-old Benaiah is a structural landscaper from Preston. He has been single for 11 years following a difficult breakup.

But it seems he feels ready to let his guard down and find love.

Could Bobby find ‘the one’? (Credit: Netflix)

Bobby

Luxury shopping guide Bobby, 33, is from Staffordshire.

Bobby tragically lost his cousin and it made him realise that life is too short. Now, after travelling the world with his job, he feels ready to settle back in the UK and find the right person for him.

And Bobby may be able to serenade one of the contestants with his musical skills as he writes and records his own music!

Catherine hopes to find love… (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK: Catherine

Dental nurse Catherine, 29, from Jersey hopes to find love.

She was adopted as a baby and has never met a man who understands how this has shaped her life. She said this has impacted her relationships.

Will Charlie get lucky in love? (Credit: Netflix)

Charlie

Gym general manager Charlie, 34, hopes to find love in the new series. Charlie, from Hertfordshire, has been single for five years and is looking for a physical spark with someone who can also be his best friend.

Awwww!

Good luck Conor! (Credit: Netflix)

Conor

Health food business owner Conor, 31, is from Dublin. Although described as cheeky, flirtatious and down to earth, Conor has remained single for seven years.

After sadly losing his mum three years ago, he started his own health food business in her memory. And to top things off, he’s looking for the right girl to start a family with.

Will Demi find her perfect partner? (Credit: Netflix)

Demi

Demi, a 30-year-old safeguarding and attendance manager, loves boxing and football. But she thinks some men feel intimidated by this.

However, she wants to meet someone and have children.

Ella hopes to find love… (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind cast: Ella

Next up is 27-year-old social worker Ella, from Derbyshire. Ella suffered bullying in school and over the years, this has affected her confidence.

Now, she works with young people going through the same.

Will Elle bag Mr Right? (Credit: Netflix)

Elle

Graphic designer Elle, 27, from London has described her dad as “husband goals” after being predominantly raised by him.

She’s been single for the last year as she hasn’t been able to find someone who wants the same things out of life.

Freddie will try and find love on Love is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

Freddie

Funeral director Freddie, 32, is from Bolton. He was brought up by his mum and shares a close bond with brother Jack, who has Down’s Syndrome.

He believes the empathy their bond has instilled in him has helped him in his career as a funeral director.

Will Jake show off his “soppy” side? (Credit: Netflix)

Jake

Civil engineer Jake, 32 from Leicestershire, has admitted to being “soppy” when in a relationship.

After suffering a breakup and losing his mum, Jake has realised he wants to settle down and start a family with ‘the one’.

Jasmine believes she’d make a good wife (Credit: Netflix)

Jasmine

Mental health nurse Jasmine, 29, from London has been single for four years.

Jasmine believes she’d make a good wife and wants to tie the knot. She described her childhood as a “rollercoaster” due to moving from Norwich to the Philippines at eight.

Will Joanes get lucky in love? (Credit: Netflix)

Joanes

Resident service manager Joanes is 31 from Luton. He moved to the UK from Angola when he was one.

He said it’s important to him that his future partner loves to travel and experience different cultures.

Will Jordan take a good risk? (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind cast: Jordan

Fashion tech founder Jordan, 33, from Surrey believes it’s now time for him to settle down and take a risk on love.

He said he’s slow to build trust in a relationship.

Lisa wants babies of her own (Credit: Netflix)

Lisa

Baby photographer Lisa is 34 from Edinburgh and falls in love easily.

Due to her career, Lisa said she finds herself becoming broody and longing for a baby of her own.

Maria hopes to find love (Credit: Netflix)

Maria

Makeup artist Maria, 30, from Southampton wants a traditional relationship and a man who can protect and care for her.

Maria lost her dad in 2020 and it’s the biggest personal challenge she has had to face.

Natasha wants to find her “forever person” (Credit: Netflix)

Natasha

Career coordinator Natasha, 30, is from Cheshire. She split from a long-term partner two and a half years ago.

She now wants to meet her “forever person”.

Nicole previously tied the knot (Credit: Netflix)

Nicole

29-year-old Nicole, a head of brand and marketing from Surrey, was previously married. Now, she’s hoping to be second-time lucky!

She has a Ghanaian and Lebanese heritage and lived in Ghana but is now settled in the UK.

Olivia wants to find true love… (Credit: Netflix)

Olivia

Creative project director Olivia, 28, from London said she’s spent many years being work-focused so hasn’t had time for a relationship.

But now, she’s ready to find true love.

Will Ollie fall in love? (Credit: Netflix)

Ollie

Ollie, 32 from London who works in software sales, hasn’t been in a serious relationship for six years.

Now, Ollie is ready to fall in love with someone’s heart rather than their looks.

Priya was once engaged for 24 hours! (Credit: Netflix)

Priya

Procurement manager Priya, 37 from Berkshire, has actually been engaged before – but only for 24 hours!

She called it off after realising she had made a mistake. However, now, she wants to get back into the world of dating and love.

Ria wants to settle down (Credit: Netflix)

Ria

Commercial contracts manager Ria, 34 from London, said she feels ready to meet someone after exhausting all her options.

Although she loves being a cool auntie to her nieces and nephews, she’s ready to settle down herself.

Will Richie find the right girl? (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK cast: Richie

Richie, a sports turf maintenance director from Gloucestershire, said he’s caring with a lot of love to give.

The 30-year-old said any love interest would have to get along with his sister – who’s his best friend and confidant.

Will Ryan find someone who values commitment? (Credit: Netflix)

Ryan

Techno DJ and cellist Ryan, 31 from Edinburgh, has been single for two years. Due to his career and lifestyle, he has struggled to hold down a relationship.

But now, he feels ready to find someone who values commitment as much as he does.

Sabrina hasn’t had much luck with men in her dating life… (Credit: Netflix)

Sabrina

Director of marketing and communications Sabrina, 30 from Belfast, hasn’t had much luck with men in her dating life.

She wants to find someone who has worked through their own issues and wants to grow with her.

Will Sam be successful on the show? (Credit: Netflix)

Sam

Product design manager Sam, 31 from London, believes his career has left him little time for love.

He’s had his heart broken twice and wants to next love interest to be ‘the one’.

Sharlotte desires finding Mr Right (Credit: Netflix)

Sharlotte

Global communications director Sharlotte is 35 from London. She has been single for eight years and believes her career has affected her love life.

She now desires to find Mr Right since her twin sister has recently moved in with her boyfriend.

Shirley wants to build a life and start a family (Credit: Netflix)

Shirley

Junior doctor Shirley, 27 from London, wants a partner who she can build a life with and start a family.

She said she has enjoyed the thrill of the chase but tends to fall for men who are emotionally unavailable.

Steven has only been single for four months… (Credit: Netflix)

Steven

Gym owner from London, Steve, has been single for four months. The 37-year-old had a whirlwind romance which ended when she moved back to the United States.

He now knows exactly what he wants!

Tom is a self-confessed mummy’s boy! (Credit: Netflix)

Tom

And finally we have Tom – a 38-year-old PR and advertising consultant from London.

He’s been single for six years and is a self-confessed mummy’s boy. Having worked hard to build his career, Tom is now ready to fall in love and find that someone special.

Love is Blind will air on Netflix in August. Episodes one to four will air on August 7. Episodes five to nine will then air on August 14, before the final episodes will launch on August 21.

Read more: Matt Willis opens up on ‘marriage counselling’ with wife Emma for ‘problems’ due to his ADHD

Are you excited? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.