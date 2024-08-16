Love is Blind UK fans urge groom to ‘seek freedom’ and ‘say no’ to ‘miserable’ bride at altar

The second batch of Love is Blind UK episodes have hit Netflix, following the romantic hopefuls as they embark on the next chapter of their relationships.

This Includes enjoying a honeymoon, moving in together and potentially tying the knot.

However, one couple has sparked fans to urge them to split up – with some even claiming they are obviously miserable.

Can you guess which couple it is?

Fans have urged Freddie to leave Catherine (Credit: YouTube / Netflix)

Love is Blind UK fans urge Cat and Freddie to split

Netflix viewers have been left gobsmacked by one couple’s behaviour, with some even taking their thoughts to social media and expressing how the pair look unhappy together.

Some have even urged them to go their separate ways…

One detailed: “Catherine is miserable, Freddie seek freedom! How can a complaint be ‘he’s joking around too much. He’s making me feel like his friend, not his fiancé’? Well yeah, I would like to think friendship and ease are the basis for marriage. But what do I know.”

Another said: “Maybe I’m a jerk. Maybe I’m a hater. Maybe it’s Maybelline. But I really want Freddie to be the one to say no at the altar ’cause Catherine does not like that man. And he deserves better.”

A third fan chimed in: “I really love that Freddie’s sister can tell that there’s something off about her brother. We have watched that poor man’s light dim with every episode.”

Someone else added: “I think if Freddie says yes at the altar, he will suffer all his life. It’s really no-brainer he says no.”

Freddie has an obvious playful side, which isn’t surprising, as the cheeky chap appears to use humour to escape his day job. Discussing his career as a funeral director, Freddie has previously explained: “As a funeral director, I am surrounded by death every day. Which will scare people away. It has affected my dating. It limits how I can meet people.”

Meanwhile, other viewers have defended Catherine’s comments about Freddie’s happy go lucky behaviour and insists that he is in fact in the wrong.

One detailed: “I think most people will agree by now that they’re not a great match. But I feel like Freddie is a great example of how someone can make seemingly insignificant comments to undermine a person’s confidence.”

Catherine is fond of the finer things (Credit: Youtube / Netflix)

Love is Blind UK latest

They continued: “It’s unsettling. And hearing Cath say that she has to prove herself and she’s trying every day makes me hope that they don’t get married.”

The couple also fail to see eye to eye over material things, with the pair both agreeing they have very different lifestyles. Discussing Catherine’s love for the finer things, Freddie stated: “I feel like I’m a bit more chill than Cat. And I know Cat tells me, ‘I’m not about going out and going to bougie places and doing all this’….And don’t get me wrong I love going out for a meal every now and then.”

There has also been contention over the pair’s prenup, with Catherine stating “I don’t think so,” when questioned by her pal whether she has anything for herself in the prenup.

Tally, Catherine’s friend in question, has weighed in on the topic, stating: “I would 100% be supportive of the relationship. But could he match her lifestyle? Cat is not a house hermit and I felt he very much was. He’s very much, like, sit at home, beans on toast sort of thing….And I just think in my heart that it probably won’t work.”

This isn’t the first time the pair have sparked a reaction from fans. Earlier this week, fans shared their concern that Cat and Freddie might be related!

