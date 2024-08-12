Love is Blind UK fans are concerned for couple Cat and Freddie as their romance continues to blossom. The pair have been growing closer whilst learning more and more about each other.

However, their jaw-dropping similarities are beginning to worry viewers…

Love is Blind star Catherine was overwhelmed by the revelations (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK fans warn couple they could be related

The pair, who both flaunt sun-kissed complexions, perfect pearly-whites and immaculately groomed brows, have more in common than just their well-put together appearances.

In fact, their family roots have the potential to be entwined…

Freddie admitted he had goosebumps due to the similarities (Credit: Netflix)

In a clip teasing the Love is Blind episodes on social media, Cat and Freddie’s relationship appears to amp up as they discuss their home life and loved ones and even discover some mind boggling similarities!

Can we get a DNA test done before we go any further?

Although some may say their previous compatibility has been superficial, these coincidences just don’t add up. Cat revealed her middle name to Freddie, explaining she was named Mary in honour of her grandmother. Freddie then exclaims that his nana is also called Mary, sparking Cat to become emotional.

Cat became emotional whilst talking about her grandmother (Credit: Netflix)

The couple were then left shook as they discovered both their grandads were also called Bill. A teary-eyed Cat exclaimed: “Stop,” as Freddie admitted: “I’ve got goosebumps.”

Funeral director Freddie said: “I don’t believe you. I’ve got goosebumps.”

He also expressed: “Oh what the hell! Are you joking. That’s mad.”

Dental nurse Cat admitted: “I’m really in shock.”

However, Netflix fans were more worried than amazed by the touching moment. One said to social media: “Just know the producers are gonna do a true crime documentary style flashback to Catherine saying, ‘Freddie makes me feel like family’ when these two figure out they’re cousins.”

Cat and Freddie unlocked a whole new level of compatibility. The first drop of Love Is Blind: UK is now playing on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/LNlKjJB6fo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 7, 2024

Love is Blind UK viewers react

Another said: “We’re soulmates!… Me: Or we’re cousins!…. Can we get a DNA test done before we go any further? Haha.”

A third added: “Can’t wait for them to find out they’re actually first cousins at the reveal.”

A fourth stated: “No way they’re cousins. Don’t the show peeps check for that?”

A fifth chimed in: “Major twist, they’re cousins???”

“I hope one of them questions if they’re related otherwise,” remarked another.

Although some viewers did try and calm the outcry, by acknowledging that this could be a complete coincidence.

“To be fair, it is the UK. Chances of their grandparents both being named William and Mary were fairly good,” assured one.

“I’m sure the show does background checks to make sure nobody is related and they know that,” theorised another.

Meanwhile, Cat seems especially smitten as she told viewers that Freddie is charming and that she loves his sense of humour. Uh-oh!

