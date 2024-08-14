Love is Blind UK star Sabrina Egerton is now engaged to show love interest Steven – but the Irish beauty didn’t only hit it off with her now partner.

Sabrina has now revealed that she had another spark, but it wasn’t show on screen.

But what happened to Sabrina’s other connection?

Love is Blind UK star Sabrina has divulged a new romance (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK star leaks secret romance

In a behind the scenes chat, Sabrina has admitted that a lot of content is cut out of the show by producers.

I did have another connection which you don’t see at all.

She told The Irish Sun: “Steven from day two was my number one, but I did have another connection which you don’t see at all. And right up until the day that me and Steven decided that we would be the only connection, I was also speaking to that person and they had to come in to ask me to be their connection.

“And I had to let them down and say, actually, I’ve chosen Steven. There’s so much you don’t see. There’s so many other beautiful moments and dates.”

Despite having a budding romance with an undisclosed contestant, Sabrina ultimately chose fiancé Steven and the pair have gone from strength to strength ever since.

The pair even navigated their differences when it comes to having children and addressed what they both were looking for before Steven got down on one knee.

Although the end of the series is nearing, we aren’t completely sure whether the popular pair are still together, but regardless, they have gone down a treat with viewers.

In clips shown at the end of episode four, Sabrina and Steven can be seen on a horse-riding date. They’re also spotted at the altar, hinting that they do in go through with their nuptials.

Fans are rooting for the pair online, with one gushing: “Sabrina and Steven are the sweetest. I’m rooting for them so hard.”

Another wrote: “I’m rooting for Steven & Sabrina. They better not waste my good support.”

Steven and Sabrina appear smitten so far (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK news

Meanwhile, the show has faced drama, with viewers sharing their concern for one couple – with worries they may be related.

Cat and Freddie have been honing their connection in recent episodes, where they discovered an array of unbelievable similarities, like their grandparents both having the same names!

Fans of course flocked to social media to react, with one writing: “We’re soulmates!… Me: Or we’re cousins!…. Can we get a DNA test done before we go any further? Haha.”

Another added: “Can’t wait for them to find out they’re actually first cousins at the reveal.”

A third stated: “No way they’re cousins. Don’t the show peeps check for that?”

ED! has contacted Netflix for comment.

