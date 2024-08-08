Love Is Blind UK has seen one success story come out of it already, with Steven and Sabrina getting engaged after their time on the show.

But are they still together? Read on to find out…

Sabrina is on Love is Blind (Credit: Netflix)

Love is Blind UK: Steven and Sabrina

Love Is Blind has only just started on Netflix, and yet one couple has already grabbed the hearts of viewers.

Sabrina from Belfast and Steven from London have enjoyed a sweet romantic journey on the show, which recently launched on Netflix.

In episode one, Steven and Sabrina met in the pods (without seeing each other, of course).

During their initial chat, Sabrina revealed that she’d be willing to relocate to find love.

They also bonded over their love of spontaneity, meditation, and gratitude journaling.

“I’ve never actually met someone who has a similar mindset about those sort of things,” Steven told her.

Steven has a connection with Sabrina (Credit: Netflix)

Sabrina and Steven’s connection

Steven later gushed to the other boys about “incredible” Sabrina. Sabrina was equally as complimentary.

However, it hasn’t all been plain sailing.

In one of their later dates, Sabrina and Steven discussed having children – and this is where their opinions differed.

Steven said that being a dad one day was a “priority” for him. However, Sabrina was of the opinion that if she didn’t have children, “I think I’d be okay”.

Sabrina and Steven confessed how the conversation had upset them both – but when they reconciled for their next date, they discussed it some more.

“I know that I want to be a dad,” he said. “I don’t think I have to have children,” Sabrina said. However, she did explain that she would be “very open” to surrogacy or adoption.

Steven and Sabrina make it to the altar, but will they tie the knot? (Credit: Netflix)

Love Is Blind UK: Are Sabrina and Steven still together?

Since then, their relationship has gone from strength to strength, and they seem to only have eyes for each other.

So much so that they became the first couple of the series to get engaged.

However, because the series has yet to finish yet, we don’t actually know if they’re still together.

In some coming soon clips shown at the end of episode four, Sabrina and Steven can be seen on a horse-riding date. They’re also spotted at the altar, hinting that they do in fact tie the knot.

But whether or not they’re still together remains to be seen…

Fans are loving the pair on screens as one gushed on X: “Sabrina and Steven are the sweetest. I’m rooting for them so hard.”

Another wrote: “I’m rooting for Steven & Sabrina. They better not waste my good support.”

Read more: Love is Blind UK cast revealed for Matt and Emma Willis show – from woman who was engaged for 24 hours to self-confessed mummy’s boy

Love Is Blind UK is available to stream on Netflix.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.