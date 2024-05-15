Love Island 2024 is right around the corner as a fresh batch of hot singletons will be heading into the villa this summer.

And, according to reports, the first contestant has been revealed as hunk Ciaran Davies – who will apparently “send the girls wild”.

The summer series, hosted by Maya Jama, will reportedly return this June so we’re only a few weeks away!

Love Island 2024

According to a source, Welsh rugby hunk Ciaran will head into the Majorcan villa.

The insider told The Sun: “Ciaran caught the eye of Love Island bosses immediately. He’s gorgeous with a fit athletic build that will send the girls in the villa wild, but he’s also a sweet boy next door from Wales to boot.

“He’s the kind of lad you could happily take home to your mum.”

The source added: “He’s been in talks with bosses for weeks and is set to jet out to the villa in Majorca in the coming week or so. Right now, it’s unclear whether he is one of the OG line-up or a bombshell but he is a favourite with the casting team and is sure to make a big impression with viewers.”

The new series is just weeks away apparently (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Love Island start date

The Sun recently reported that the 2024 series of the dating show will begin on Monday, June 3.

A source reportedly said: “Fans will be pleased as it’s just nine weeks away – summer doesn’t start until Love Island is back on TV.”

At the end of April, the Love Island social media pages released a trailer teasing the new series.

It showed host Maya shooting a fire gun. The words “this summer’s going to be [fire]” then flashed up.

Maya will host the new series of Love Island (Credit: Cover Images)

Fans appear besides themselves awaiting a summer of love. One person said: “So excited literally cannot wait.”

Another commented: “YESSSSS. Can’t wait.”

Love Island will return to ITV2 this summer.

