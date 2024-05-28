Love Island announces huge new spin-off series in ‘perfect way to celebrate decade of the show’

Next year will mark 10 years since Love Island burst onto our screens and to celebrate ITV has announced that the show’s All Stars series will be returning for a second season.

Love Island: All Stars saw the show’s most memorable contestants head back for a second shot at love.

Tom Clare and Molly Smith won the title of the show’s first All Stars in February.

They beat fellow finalists Callum Jones and Jess Gale and Josh Ritchie and Sophie Piper to win the £50,000 prize.

Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran and Anton Danyluk and Georgia Harrison also made it to the final.

Love Island All Stars returning

ITV confirmed the exciting news in a statement which read: “Love Island fans are in for another All Star 2025, as Love Island All Stars returns to ITV2 and ITVX for a second series next year, celebrating a decade of the nation’s most popular dating show.

“Offering some of the show’s most memorable singletons from across its eleven series history a second chance at love, the series will return to its all star home in South Africa.”

Molly Smith and Tom Clare won the first All Stars series in February (Credit: ITV)

Maya Jama and Iain Stirling are expected to host and narrate, respectively.

Maya and Iain will return to our screens next week when the 11th season of Love Island crash lands on ITV2.

‘Official start of summer’

Speaking ahead of the new series, Maya says: “I’m so excited to return to Mallorca this summer because it feels like we’ve had a big gap since the winter series.

“I’m ready for it, the fans are waiting, there’s lots of anticipation and I can’t wait to meet the Islanders.

“Love Island is the official start of summer.”

This year’s batch of Love Island hopefuls have been revealed (Credit: ITV)

New Islanders revealed

The brand-new Islanders in the villa ready to find love have been revealed.

The girls consists of Samantha Kenny, Nicole Samuel, Patsy Field, Jess White, Mimii Ngulube, and Harriett Blackmore.

While the boys are made up of Ayo Odukoya, Sam Taylor, Ciaran Davies, Munveer Jabbal, Sean Stone, and Ronnie Vint.

Love Island returns on Monday 3rd June at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2, ITVX and STV

