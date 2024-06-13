Mark Labbett recently split from his girlfriend of a year, Hayley Palmer, and now, the Beast has made his return to social media, sharing an insight into his “pain”.

The couple had recently celebrated their first anniversary on a romantic trip away. However, soon after, it was announced that the pair had gone their separate ways.

Now, Mark has broken his social media silence for the first time following the break-up.

Mark and Hayley were together for a year (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Mark Labbett breaks silence following split from girlfriend

The Chase star has kept quiet on social media since the split, but this week (June 13) he shared a glimpse into what he might be up to over the summer months.

Mark could be seen beaming at the camera whilst posing with a bowl of soup. He praised his dining spot, the Seasons restaurant in Rotherham, and penned a hint at what he has on the cards.

Failing to address the split and instead his continued focus on his fitness, he wrote: “My summer of protein and pain. Gym [tick] Nutrition [tick]. Feels good to be The Beast.”

Mark used to share pictures with Hayley at the restaurant (Credit: Instagram)

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer split

At the end of May, presenter Hayley took to her social media stories to share that the pair had called it quits. She wrote: “It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways. We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”

She signed off: “Off I go to listen to Taylor Swift.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Labbett (@markthebeastlabbett)

Shortly before their split, a loved-up Mark had lifted the lid on their relationship and discussed how the pair initially hit it off.

He told The Sun: “We found a bench in a peaceful spot by the beach and spent hours talking and getting to know each other, so we’ve decided to go back to celebrate our anniversary. As luck would have it, there’s a rather nice Beefeater near to where her parents live. They already know Hayley’s order — nachos and chips.”

The couple called it quits last month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘Hopeful he can settle down one day’

A source told the publication in wake of their split: “Mark had a lovely time with Hayley and has a lot of respect for her but they wanted different things. She loves getting dressed up and going out to parties and showbiz events, whereas he prefers to stay at home.

“Mark felt there was too much of an age gap between them for long-term success. They are still friendly. Away from his job on telly and filming, Mark enjoys a quiet life and spending time with his son. He is still hopeful he can meet someone to settle down with one day.”

Read more: Mark Labbett splits from girlfriend Hayley Palmer after a year of dating

So, what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!