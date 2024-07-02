The ex-girlfriend of The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed the reason for their sudden split and how it’s left her in therapy for “betrayal trauma”.

Speaking on the My Dirty Laundry podcast, Hayley Palmer said their split came “completely out of the blue” as Mark dumped her over the phone during a three-minute call.

It came just days after they had celebrated their first anniversary.

The Chase star Mark Labbett is alleged to have told girlfriend Hayley he didn’t want to divorce his wife (Credit: YouTube)

The Chase star Mark Labbett ‘didn’t want to divorce cousin’

A spokesperson for Mark shared news of the split at the end of May. In a statement, they said: “I can confirm that Mark and Hayley have split. He won’t be making any further comment at this time.”

His statement to Hayley when telling her that he wanted to break up was similarly short.

She said: “The way he did it, his voice still haunts me to this day. I’m having counselling because someone told me: ‘What you’ve had is betrayal trauma.’ They said: ‘Have you been having flashbacks and nightmares and anxiety?’ I said: ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, that’s what I get.’ It’s just the shock to your body of it completely coming out of the blue.'”

Hayley then claimed that Mark ended things by telling her that he didn’t want to get a divorce from his wife – second cousin Katie.

“He called me and said: ‘How are you? Are you on GB News this Saturday?’ I was like: ‘Yeah, I’m booked to go on, can’t wait.’ I was telling him everything. And then he said: ‘Right, this is not gonna be easy to tell you, but you were right. I don’t want to get a divorce.'”

Mark and Hayley had just celebrated their first anniversary (Credit: Splash News)

Panic attack

Hayley said she put down the phone and was so shocked she couldn’t feel her body and had a panic attack. She immediately blocked Mark on all channels and hasn’t spoken to him since.

She then said: “I wish we could have just sat down and just said: ‘Look, this is the situation. Can we make it work? Okay, let’s stick together. Let’s put a statement out together.’ It all happened and I felt completely alone. I felt really scared. I am a positive person but I couldn’t get out of bed because I felt so low,” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mark Labbett (@markthebeastlabbett)

Hayley Palmer: ‘I would never forgive that’

Hayley then added: “I thought counselling would be a weak thing to do, and it would be embarrassing. But it really helps me to know that others have gone through the same thing. And that I’m not alone and okay to have nightmares, it’s what happens.

“This was real love and I poured all my love into him. I put him on a pedestal – but now I’ve got to pour that love into myself instead.”

Hayley also said there is no chance she and Mark will get back together. “I’ve always seen the good in people. But equally, I don’t give second chances. So as soon as I heard those words from him, I would never forgive that because I’ve always been strong.”

ED! has contacted Mark’s reps for comment.

