Matt Baker – who is on James Martin‘s Saturday Morning this weekend (July 13) – once made cheeky confession about his wife.

The former The One Show host made the admission during a podcast appearance earlier this year.

Matt and Nicola tied the knot in 2004 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Matt Baker makes cheeky dig at his wife

Back in March, Matt appeared on Gabby Logan’s podcast, The Mid-Point.

During the interview, Matt opened up about his marriage to wife Nicola.

Matt and Nicola married in 2004. Together, they have a son and daughter.

In the podcast appearance, Matt – who’s dyslexic – spoke about Nicola’s career as a children’s author.

“Well she’s written all of her life. We are in many respects chalk and cheese. I cannot read and she doesn’t stop reading, do you know what I mean? These weird magnets that attract you to each other, I guess it’s the same for you and Kenny, cos you’re so academic and different,” he said.

Matt Baker on ‘swot’ wife Nicola

Matt then continued, saying: “Ever since I’ve known Nicola, she’s written and written and written, she’s done it as a hobby.

“When she was younger, talk about a swot, quite similar to you in that respect [talking to Gabby], is that she does her homework. Her exams when she was at GCSE were given as an example of how you do an essay,” he then added.

Earlier this year, Nicola’s first book was published.

It is titled Finding Hope and is part of the Whistledown Farm Adventures – and it’s available now!

Matt hurt his back earlier this year (Credit: ITV)

Matt talks back injury

Elsewhere in the same podcast, Matt opened up about his painful back injury.

While doing a pantomime, Matt suffered a fall, leading to him slipping a disc in his back.

“I was doing a panto. I was doing Goldilocks and the Three Bears and we were practising with the stunt chairs, and the chair wasn’t set correctly and bang!” he explained on the podcast.

He continued, saying: “I went down on my coccyx and it turns out I slipped a disc in my back.”

“I’ve injured my back. I can’t tell you how upsetting it is as an ex-gymnast, not to be able to bend forward,” he then added.

