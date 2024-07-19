McDonald & Dodds is back with the long-awaited series 4, and the cast of episode 1 – The Rule of 3 – is full of famous faces.

Fans haven’t seen DCI McDonald and DS Dodds since series 3 ended in 2022 – and it’s felt like a long wait for more episodes. But the wait is over, and Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia are back for three new feature-length episodes.

As series 4 kicks off, the detectives investigate when a woman is found dead in a rented flat. The killer has removed all clues to the victim’s identity, but DNA reveals that she’s a missing person who vanished on her way home from school more than 35 years ago.

Can McDonald and Dodds navigate the tightly-wound social circles of Bath’s elite to find the truth? The investigation begins with her only living relative, her twin brother – now a wealthy financier living the dream in one of Bath’s most prestigious addresses.

Despite his obvious grief and trauma, it becomes clear Mark may be concealing a dark and long-buried secret of his own… Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of the returning drama.

Toby Stephens as Mark Holgate in McDonald & Dodds episode The Rule of 3 (Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV)

McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3 cast: Toby Stephens stars as Mark Holgate

Actor Toby Stephens, 55, portrays twin brother Mark Holgate in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 4 episode 1, The Rule of 3. He’s been on our screens for more than three decades.

Film fans will know Toby as the villain Gustav Graves in Bond thriller Die Another Day, as well as roles in Hunter Killer, The Machine, and 13 Hours.

His most famous TV roles include Kim Philby in Cambridge Spies, Rochester in Jane Eyre, Prince John in Robin Hood, and DI Jack Armstrong in Vexed.

Other notable TV roles include Captain Flint in Black Sails, John Robinson in Lost in Space, and Damian Cray in Alex Rider. More recently, Toby portrayed brilliantly bonkers dad Lionel in One Day. This year, he’s played Poseidon in Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

He has also joined the cast for upcoming The Split special two-parter.

Pixie Lott as Lola Baker in McDonald & Dodds (Credit: Mammoth Screen/ ITV)

Singer Pixie Lott plays Lola Baker

Pixie Lott, 33, stars as Lola Baker in the detective drama – in a rare acting role. Pixie is best known for being a singer/songwriter after her debut album, Turn It Up, was released in 2009. Some of her most recognisable songs include Mama Do (Uh Oh, Uh Oh), Boys and Girls, and Cry Me Out.

However, Pixie is also a trained actress, having attended the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. She has previously starred in the UK production of the Richard Greenberg play Breakfast at Tiffany’s, and made her acting debut in the 2010 Nickelodeon film Fred: The Movie.

In 2014, she played Megan Webb in one episode of Inspector George Gently, and now returns to crime drama in McDonald & Dodds. She recently had her first child.

From 2017 to 2023, she was featured as a coach on the children’s singing competition The Voice Kids UK.

McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3 cast: Lydia Leonard is Lucy Holgate (Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV)

Lydia Leonard is Lucy Holgate

Actress Lydia Leonard, 42, stars as Lucy Holgate in the cast of McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3.

Gentleman Jack fans will know Lydia as Mariana Lawton in the BBC drama, a role she played from 2019 to 2022. Since then, she’s portrayed Clarice in We Are Lady Parts, and Cherie Blair in Netflix drama The Crown.

Lydia is also known for playing Rebecca Fox in Ten Percent, Beatrice Ogilvy in Red Election, Laurie Colson in Absentia, and Caroline in Quacks.

Theatre goers will probably know her for her performances in the stage adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Bring Up the Bodies.

Daniel Lapaine portrays Brad Coleman in McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3 cast (Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV)

McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3 cast: Daniel Lapaine portrays Brad Coleman

Daniel Lapaine stars as Brad Coleman in the first episode of McDonald & Dodds series 4.

The Australian actor, 53, is probably best known for playing David Van Arkle in the 1994 film Muriel’s Wedding. Yes, reader, the seriously beautiful character that Muriel married.

But he’s been in dozens of films, including Collusion, Ritual, Double Jeopardy, and Elephant Juice.

Daniel famously played Dave in the Sharon Horgan comedy, Catastrophe. Recently, he starred as Freddie in Queen of Oz, Elliot Howard in The Marlow Murder Club, and Donald Maclean in A Spy Among Friends.

Fay Ripley fans will probably know Daniel as her husband!

Dipo Ola in McDonald & Dodds (Credit Mammoth Screen/ITV)

McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3 cast: Dipo Ola stars as Cal Baker

Actor Dipo Ola portrays Cal Baker in the McDonald & Dodds episode. The Nigerian-born star is probably best known for playing Douglas Hylton in the 2021 Olivia Colman drama Landscapers, or Baba in We Hunt Together.

Dipo has only been on our screens since 2020, and has since appeared in Inside No.9, Baghdad Central, COBRA, and History of a Pleasure Seeker.

His next role will be in the David Mitchell TV crime comedy Ludwig.

Veteran actor John Gordon Sinclair as Nevis McLintock in McDonald & Dodd’s episode The Rule of 3 (Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV)

John Gordon Sinclair plays Nevis McLintock

Actor John Gordon Sinclair, 62, guest stars as Nevis McLintock in the cast of McDonald & Dodds.

The Scottish star has been on our TV screens for four decades, and is also a crime writer now. John portrayed Andy in That Sinking Feeling in his first TV role in 1979, when he was just 17.

Since then, he has starred in numerous TV and film roles, including the infamous Gregory in 1980’s Gregory’s Girl and the sequel Gregory’s Two Girls in 1999.

He also voiced PK in Fraggle Rock, starred as Gavin in Snakes and Ladders, and Ted in Mad About Alice. John has appeared in Bergerac, Marple, Rab C Nesbitt and Ill Behaviour. He portrayed a Navy SEAL Commander in the Brad Pitt film World War Z in 2013.

He also portrayed Friedrich Engels in the film Miss Marx in 2020, starring Vigil actress Romola Garai.

Most recently, John played Drew Cubbin in the Scottish drama Traces, opposite Martin Compston. He also popped up as Joe Blythe in the cast of Death in Paradise series 13.

Ace Bhatti, seen here as DC Collins in The Couple Next Door (Credit: C4)

McDonald & Dodds The Rule of 3 cast: Ace Bhatti stars as George Sharma

Actor Ace Bhatti, 54, portrays George Sharma in the cast of McDonald & Dodds series 4 episode 1 The Rule of 3.

Line of Duty fans will remember him as Police and Crime Commissioner Rohan Sindwhani on Line of Duty, while soap viewers will know him as baddie Dr Yusef Khan in EastEnders.

He played Haresh Chandra in Doctor Who spin-off The Sarah Jane Adventures between 2008 and 2011.

Other big name credits include Ackley Bridge, The Good Karma Hospital, Alex Rider, Agatha Raisin, No Offence, DCI Banks, Shetland, Silent Witness, and Grease Monkeys.

He recently starred as DC Collins in The Couple Next Door, and Crawley in Alex Rider. He’s been in multiple film roles, too, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Bend it Like Beckham, and Last Christmas.

Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins return as DCI Lauren McDonald and DS Dodds in series 4 (Credit: Mammoth Screen/ITV)

Who else is in the cast of McDonald & Dodds episode The Rule of 3?

Of course, McDonald & Dodds could not return at all without Tala Gouveia and Jason Watkins in the leading roles of DCI McDonald and the DS Dodds. Jason is perhaps best known for Trollied, W1A, and The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

Tala starred in Fit, EastEnders, and Cold Feet before joining the cast of McDonald & Dodds as DS McDonald.

Outnumbered star Claire Skinner also returns as Chief Superintendent Mary Ormond. Meanwhile, former EastEnders actor Charlie Chambers reprises his role of DC Samuel Goldie.

Bhavik Pankhania joins the cast as DC Lee. World on Fire fans will know him as Singh. Meanwhile, Deep Water actor Rico Canadinhas plays Luke Hegarty, while Peak Practice’s Siobhan O’Carroll stars as a social worker.

McDonald & Dodds returns with series 4 episode 1 The Rule of 3 on Sunday, July 21, 2024 at 8pm on ITV1.

Who would you like to see guest cast in McDonald & Dodds? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.