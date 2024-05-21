According to reports, Mel B is set to take Gogglebox by storm with her daughter.

The beloved Spice Girl could be getting comfy on her sofa surrounded by the Channel 4 camera crew, to get her reaction to some of our favourite shows.

The popstar won’t be alone, according to an insider. In fact, she could be joined by her daughter Phoenix Chi.

It comes as no surprise as 25-year-old Phoenix has previously starred in ITV’s Olympics series The Games, whilst Mel has been a favourite on our screens on Loose Women to The X Factor.

Mel has returned to the limelight in recent months (Credit: ITV)

Mel B and daughter

An insider told the Mirror: “It’s so exciting to have Scary Spice and Phoenix on the sofa together, they’re going to be fantastic.”

Mel and Phoenix will apparently be joining a star-studded line-up, with familiar faces like Martin and Roman Kemp, Gyles Brandreth, Fearne Cotton, Rylan Clark, Clare Balding and Gok Wan.

ED! has contacted reps for Mel and Gogglebox for comment.

Mel has made a return to the limelight in recent months after several years being more low-key. The musician has been on a brave mission to spread awareness about domestic violence.

Mel B could be joining Gogglebox with her daughter Phoenix Chi Gulzar (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel B has opened up about the “panic attacks” she still suffers – years on from her split from ex-husband Stephen Belafonte.

The Spice Girl star appeared on Loose Women in March and shared her support for the programme’s Facing It Together domestic abuse awareness campaign.

She said on the show: “Even though I was in my marriage for 10 years, I tried to leave six or seven times. I went back due to fear or blackmail.

“You think, what am I going to do if I leave? I haven’t spoken to my mum in weeks. Then it is months, then years. It happens so gradually.

“You feel like you’re doing everything wrong and they encourage that feeling. I went from living in a mansion in LA to my mum’s bungalow with my kids.”

Stephen has previously denied Mel’s abuse claims.

Mel B has previously shared her experience with abuse on the TV (Credit: Loose Women)

Mel B shares aftermath of divorce

The star also opened up about her journey after her divorce. It was here that she divulged that she still suffers emotionally.

She explained: “I’m seven years out and I still have PTSD and panic attacks because I don’t trust myself.

“How could I when I thought that person loved me? I’m all about Girl Power but I was powerless.”

Read more: Inside Mel B’s shocking private life – breaking Peter Andre’s heart, baby with Eddie Murphy, domestic violence, being ‘intimate’ with Geri and marrying her new man

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.