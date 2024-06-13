The personal website of Dr Michael Mosley has been updated with a heartfelt tribute to the health expert.

Dr Michael went missing last week whilst holidaying on the Greek island of Symi.

He was found dead on Sunday June 9. The discovery of his body came days after he failed to return home from a walk on June 5. Since then, a coroner has revealed the doctor’s “most likely” cause of death.

Meanwhile, a sweet tribute to Dr Michael has been uploaded on his website – alongside a plea over his legacy.

The doctor sadly died last week (Credit: ITV)

Website for Michael Mosley now features heartfelt tribute

Featured beside a photo of Dr Michael smiling, a paragraph reads: “This space honours Michael’s legacy and significant contribution as a science communicator.”

The tribute ended with a plea to carry on his legacy: “We welcome you here to continue his movement for better health.”

Further down the homepage, another message states: “As a highly engaging science communicator, Michael made a significant impact on countless lives. If you would like to share a tribute, please use these social spaces and feel inspired by others who embraced Michael’s passion for better health and successfully changed their life.”

‘Rest in peace’

A post from the Fast 800 diet, one that he championed, was also featured on the homepage.

It read: “We pay tribute to our dear friend and colleague, Dr. Michael Mosley.⁠

“Michael was an integral part of our lives, bringing a wealth of knowledge, dedication, and compassion to his work.⁠ Throughout his distinguished career, Michael made significant contributions to his field, earning respect and admiration from all walks of life. His unwavering commitment to excellence and his innovative approach to science and health have left an indelible mark on the lives of many.⁠

“Michael was not only a remarkable professional but also a kind and generous individual. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, share his wisdom, and support those around him. His infectious enthusiasm and genuine care for others made him a beloved figure in our organisation.⁠

“We will remember Michael for his outstanding achievements, his compassionate nature, and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others. His legacy will continue to inspire us all.⁠

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be deeply missed.⁠ Rest in peace, Michael.”

‘Dearly missed’

The website also hosts a place to see all of Dr Michael’s radio and TV gigs, a link to purchase his string of published books and section all about the beloved TV star’s life.

He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, colleagues and those that admired his work from afar.

The About Michael page details information about his life and legacy. It states: “Michael studied PPE at Oxford and then became an investment banker. Before realising that this really wasn’t the industry for him. So he retrained as a doctor.

“After studying medicine at the Royal Free Hospital in London and qualifying as a doctor, he realised that this wasn’t really the industry for him either!”

It then continues: “Michael joined the BBC as a trainee assistant producer and over the ensuing years has made numerous science and history documentaries for the BBC. First behind the camera and more recently as a presenter.

“He was executive producer of QED, Trust Me I’m a Doctor and Superhuman. He has worked with John Cleese, Jeremy Clarkson, Professor Robert Winston, Sir David Attenborough and Professor Alice Roberts.”

A tribute now sits on Dr Michael Mosley’s website (Credit: ITV)

Dr Michael Mosley and his legacy

The page then continues with a plea over Michael’s legacy. It says: “He did a lot of his recent work with his wife, Dr Clare Bailey, by his side.

“They had four lovely children together. Michael had an incredible career, he was loved by many and has left behind an incredible legacy. He will be missed dearly by his family, friends, colleagues and those that admired his work from afar.”

The update of the website comes just a day after Dr Michael Mosley’s Instagram page was deleted.

