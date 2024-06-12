Michelle Keegan has hinted that she might be hoping for a new Netflix role following the success of the platform’s record-breaking show Fool Me Once.

The thriller is Netflix’s biggest hit in the UK this year. It was adapted from the Harlan Coben novel of the same name. Michelle plays Maya Stern, who investigates the brutal murder of husband Joe, played by Richard Armitage, in the eight-part limited series.

But could she be set to star in another of his adaptations?

Did Michelle drop a hint on her Instagram stories? (Credit: Michelle Keegan/Instagram)

Fool Me Once star Michelle Keegan heading back to Netflix?

Earlier this week, Michelle took to her Instagram Stories to post a photo of Think Twice, another of Harlan’s novels. She added the caption: “Tonight’s read! Can’t wait to get stuck into this one.”

Meanwhile, an insider told The Sun: “Netflix is thrilled by the response to Fool Me Once and the appreciation of the drama’s leading lady.”

They continued further: “They now see Michelle as a rising star in the Netflix firmament, and will be hoping she can attract the same viewing figures for her future projects.”

The creators of Fool Me Once announced in January, too, that another two series would be adapted from Harlan’s books: Missing You and Run Away.

So could Think Twice – with Michelle starring – be next on Netflix’s wish list? Or was Michelle innocently reading the novel during her downtime? We guess only time will tell…

Michelle is well-liked by castmates

Michelle’s Fool Me Once co-star Natalie Anderson had only good things to say about her on-screen sister last month.

Natalie, who played Michelle’s on-screen sister Claire, said: “I’ve watched her grow and flourish. She’s incredibly talented, a really beautiful person, fantastic, down-to-earth, dedicated. She’s incredibly kind.

“For example, when we were on set filming the wedding it was a really cold day in February. There was an older lady on the set who was a supporting artist and Michelle walked to the back of the church and gave the lady her hot water bottle. She’s like: ‘That lady needs it more than me.'”

Michelle is “kind” on set, says co-star Natalie Anderson (Credit: BBC)

Moreover, she continued: “I think the other thing people wouldn’t necessarily know is that Michelle, hardworking woman that she is, worked with such dedication and anyone on the production will say this. She worked relentlessly. Some of us came in, did a couple of days or a couple of weeks. Michelle worked the whole time. There was a whole lot of night shoots and Michelle was on the money every day. She really deserves all the success that’s coming her way.”

But could Michelle be too busy for more Netflix dramas in the near future? She’s odds on to become the next female star in the James Bond franchise.

