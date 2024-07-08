Midsomer Murders fans have been feeling a bit neglected of late, with series 23 apparently ‘vanishing’ after episode 1 – but now it’s finally back with episode 2 entitled Debt of Lies.

After a three month wait, the latest series of Midsomer Murders will be returning later this month. However, brace yourself for it to be absent from its usual Sunday night primetime slot.

So when is Midsomer Murders returning, why has there been such a long wait for new episodes, and why has ITV changed its usual slot? Here’s everything you need to know…

Fiona Dolman and Neil Dudgeon as Sarah Barnaby and DCI John Barnaby in Midsomer Murders series 23 (Credit: ITV)

When is Midsomer Murders back?

Series 23 of Midsomer Murders will continue in July 2024 – three months after the new series kicked off on ITV.

Episode 1 of the latest series aired on Sunday, April 14, 2024. But after the two-hour feature episode went out, fans of the show were left wondering what had happened to episode 2. It was nowhere to be seen in the schedules…

After facing a backlash, a spokesperson for ITV explained that they no longer show the series weekly. They said: “We only ever had one episode of Midsomer Murders scheduled as they are standalone stories and there’ll be more episodes in the coming months.”

Viewers can now watch episode 2 of Midsomer Murders series 23 – aka Debt of Lies – on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. It’s an unusual day for the popular detective drama, which historically goes out in the primetime Sunday night slot. Of course, football fans will know that the Euro 2024 final is on the Sunday evening (July 14, 2024).

ED! can also confirm that there will be two new episodes premiering in July, episode 2 Debt of Lies, and episode 3, A Grain of Truth.

Episode 1 of the series left many viewers totally baffled with its ‘bonkers’ storyline.

Midsomer Murders series 23 episode Debt of Lies

Episode 2 of Midsomer Murders series 23 is Debt of Lies, which airs on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 on ITV at 8.15pm.

Viewers are introduced to the gated estate of Challis Court, a tight-knit community for retired police officers. But, when a new arrival is found dead, the other residents regard the murder as an affront… And Barnaby realises that the killer is likely an ex-police officer.

Barnaby and Sarah attend a party to celebrate the retirement of DCS Elaine Bennet. However, after bidding farewell to her colleagues, Elaine heads home – only to be later found dead in the Bennet’s family car after crashing into a tree.

With no signs of braking, it appears as if Elaine deliberately drove off the road without a seatbelt and died of massive trauma. Until they realise they brake cable has been cut. This was no accident.

Oppenheimer actor Tom Conti joins the cast as Sebastian Cabot, who is central to the investigation.

Tom Conti guest stars in Midsomer Murders as DCI Sebastian Cabot (Credit: ITV)

How many episodes are in Midsomer Murders season 23?

There is a total of six episodes in series 23, making it one of the shorter series of the drama. Previous series have been up to eight episodes.

Series 23 premiered on the streaming platform Acorn TV in America on December 12 with instalments dropping on a weekly basis.

Midsomer Murders series 23 episode 2 Debt of Lies airs on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 on ITV at 8.15pm.

