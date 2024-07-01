Miranda was one of the most popular sitcoms of the noughties and beyond, but it’s been nearly 10 years since the BBC One comedy last aired – so where are the cast now?

In the current comedy vacuum created by the Euro 2024 Championship, and Wimbledon, BBC Two is repeating old classics like The Royle Family, Keeping Up Appearances, Gimme Gimme Gimme, Citizen Khan, and Miranda.

So where is the cast of comedy sitcom Miranda now? And what has creator Miranda Hart said about the show ever returning for a series 4? Here’s everything you need to know.

The cast of Miranda – Patricia Hodge, Sarah Hadland, Miranda Hart and Tom Ellis – on the red carpet at the NTA’s in 2012 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Will there be a series 4 of Miranda?

Fans of Miranda Hart’s much-loved comedy show Miranda were left disappointed when she said they’d be no series 4.

Taking to her Facebook account in 2022, Miranda let excited fans down after reports claimed she would be back for a new series. At the time, Miranda wrote: “It’s so lovely when some people get excited that there might be more Miranda. Means a lot.

“But I’m afraid what was in the papers today [about a series 4] didn’t come from me. Nothing planned at this time.”

She rounded the post off with a heart emoji to soften the blow. But fans of the sitcom, which ran from 2009 to 2015, weren’t to be consoled.

One gutted fan wrote: “We can all hope for Miranda, the next stage of her life, to become a reality. They really are a breath of fresh air, and some much needed light relief, when the world these days is so dark.”

The BBC One sitcom last aired on New Year’s Day in 2015. At the time, Miranda told audiences: “I don’t know when and if I’ll see you again.”

Miranda Hart has subsequently moved on to other things, including film roles, writing children’s books, and merchandise.

Miranda Hart as the eponymous leading lady in the BBC sitcom, and as Miss Bates in the film Emma (Credit: BBC/Focus Features/Everett/Shutterstock)

Where is Miranda Hart now?

Comic actress Miranda Hart played the eponymous character in the comedy Miranda. Well, she had every right to cast herself in the leading role as she created the character, and wrote every episode of the sitcom. The idea was developed from her semi-autobiographical BBC Radio 2 comedy Miranda Hart’s Joke Shop in 2008.

Fans will know that the series revolved around socially-inept Miranda, who frequently found herself in awkward situations. After the show came to an end in 2015 with a special episode entitled The Final Curtain, Miranda has largely stepped away from acting roles.

Of course, she played the popular character of Chummy in Call the Midwife, but she choose to leave that role in 2015, too. Since then, she’s appeared in a smattering of film roles, including Nancy B. Artingstall in the Melissa McCarthy film Spy, Dew Drop Fairy in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, and Miss Bates in Emma.

That’s not a lot of Miranda Hart. In January 2021, Miranda announced she would be “taking a break” from showbiz to grieve her beloved pet dog Peggy. She also revealed she suffered from anxiety and agoraphobia.

Away from the camera, Miranda has written a children’s book called The Girl with the Lost Smile, which was published in 2017. She is currently writing another. Miranda has also written an autobiography called Is It Just Me? and penned a book by her dog – yes, really – called Miranda and Me.

For those who really miss Miranda, now 51, she records videos for a fee on Cameo. She also sells products on her shop, and regularly updates her fans on her official Instagram page.

Sarah Hadland played Stevie in Miranda from 2009 to 2015 (Credit: BBC)

Miranda cast now: What is Sarah Hadland doing now?

Comedic actress Sarah Hadland, 53, portrayed Stevie Sutton, Miranda’s best friend, and the Assistant Manager of the joke shop.

Since the show came to an end, Sarah has popped in dozens of smaller roles. She played a pilates instructor in the comedy W1A, Linda in BBC Comedy Feels, Catherine in Galavant, and Fran in Inside No.9, among many others.

Bigger roles have included playing Kate Standen in Ballot Monkeys, opposite Ben Miller, Auntie Debbie in Brotherhood, and Trish Collingwood in The Job Lot.

Sarah also voiced numerous animated characters in Bob the Builder, as well as Tiniest Fluffiest Bunny in Love Monster, and Mitzy in The Queen’s Corgi. Film roles have included Irene the Iceni in Horrible Histories: The Movie, Alison McQueen in The Understudy, and DC Grey in Ratburger.

More recently, Sarah has played Rowena Walker in Queens of Mystery, Lucy in The Man Who Fell to Earth, and Monica in the Johnny Vegas comedy Murder, They Hope.

Tom Ellis played Gary Preston in Miranda, before going on to play Lucifer (Credit: BBC)

Where is Tom Ellis now?

Tom Ellis, 45, played Miranda’s love interest Gary Preston, a chef and old university friend of Miranda. In the final episode, the pair married.

After the show ended, Tom achieved success in the States, playing Lucifer in the long-running series of the same name. After popping up in a few US TV shows, including The Strain, and Queen America, Tom struck gold when he was cast as Lucifer Morningstar/Michael. And the role couldn’t have been more different from nice guy Gary!

He played the role from 2016 to 2021. Although the series first aired on FOX, it was cancelled after three seasons. Netflix picked it up for three additional seasons. The show subsequently came to an end in 2021.

Since then, Tom has voiced several characters in the animated series Robot Chicken, God Cat in Exploding Kittens, and the film The Great North. This year, he has played Nick in the Netflix film Players.

He is set to appear in three upcoming TV series – Washington Black, Second Wife, and Tell Me Lies.

Tom lives in Los Angeles with his second wife Meaghan Oppenheimer, a TV screenwriter. She created Tell Me Lies, which her husband plays Oliver. And, yes, she IS a distant relative to the very famous Robert Oppenheimer.

Last year, the couple welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. Tom, who was previously married to EastEnders star Tamzin Outhwaite, has daughters Florence, 16, and Marnie, 12 from his first marriage.

Tom is also dad to Nora, 19, from a previous relationship. For a while, his personal life threatened to overshadow his career, when Tamzin accused her ex-husband of infidelities and of not seeing their children.

Patricia Hodge in Miranda, and a later role in All Creatures Great and Small (Credit: BBC/Channel 5)

Miranda cast now: Patricia Hodge

Actress Patricia Hodge starred as Penny, Miranda’s upper-middle-class mother, a “lady who lunched”, and liked nothing more than to impress her friends and fellow W.I. members.

Her main mission in life was to find Miranda a man and a better job!

In real life, Patricia is a veteran actress who has been on our screens ever since 1973, when she appeared in the TV show Menace. Since leaving Miranda, she played Mrs. Pelham in one episode of Downton Abbey, Ursula Thorpe in A Very English Scandal, and Mrs. Thorpe-Blood in the TV adaptation of Four Weddings and a Funeral.

In 2020, Patricia portrayed Lady Roche in Roadkill. Basically, she was BORN to play aristocratic ladies! More recently, she’s played Florence Bonnet in Murder in Provence, and Mrs Pumphrey in All Creatures Great and Small. She replaced the late, great Diana Rigg in the role after her death.

Patricia is a mother to two grown-up children, and currently 77 years of age. Tragically, her husband of 40 years Peter Douglas Owen died in 2016. The cause of death was heart complications after being diagnosed with dementia.

Sally Phillips played annoying friend Tilly in Miranda (Credit: Shutterstock/BBC)

What is Sally Phillips in now?

Sally Phillips, now 54, portrayed Tilly, Miranda’s rather irritating old school friend, and the daughter of Penny’s never-seen best friend Belinda.

And she’s been very busy since she show ended in 2015. As well as multiple film roles in the likes of Set the Thames on Fire, Burn Burn Burn, and Bridget Jones’ Baby, she’s also been in SO many TV shows, it would be impossible to list them all here!

Her most significant roles since Miranda include Lou in Trollied, Slasher Morgan in Zapped, Minna Häkkinen in Veep, and Elaine in Tourist Trap. Like Sarah Hadland, she’s also appeared in Murder, They Hope.

More recently, she’s played Gina Hargadon in Queenie, and Gabby in Breeders. She’s currently portraying Ingrid Hartswood in Austin.

As well as acting on TV, she is also a director, and campaigns to raise awareness of Down Syndrome. Her son Olly has the extra chromosome.

The mum-of-three split from husband Andrew Bermejo in 2017 after 14 years of marriage. She later claimed it was partly due to their son’s diagnosis.

The cast of Miranda, with James Holmes on the far right, which sadly came to an end in 2015 (Credit: BBC One)

Miranda cast now: James Holmes

James Holmes starred as Clive Evans, the camp, vicious-tongued owner of the restaurant where Gary worked.

Since the show came to an end, James – now 58 – has not been on TV so much. Although he’s been acting since 1992, James has only popped up on our screens a few times since Miranda’s final episode in 2015.

That same year he played a ‘Liberal White Man’ in one episode of The Javone Prince Show. In 2017, he portrayed a plan passenger in an episode of Sherlock. The next year, he played Stevie in the short film Not Waving.

In 2019, he portrayed Thomas Snell in the TV movie Martin’s Close, written and directed by Mark Gatiss. His most recent TV role was in 2021 when he popped up as Twitcher 1 in the BBC’s family show Worzel Gummidge.

Bo Poraj played Miranda’s boyfriend in Miranda (Credit: BBC/Shutterstock)

What is Bo Poraj doing now?

Bo Poraj portrayed Michael Jackford from 2012 to 2014. He was, during that time, Miranda’s boyfriend who worked as a television reporter.

The actor left the show in 2014, and went on to play Bonacieux in The Musketeers opposite Tom Burke. As well as smaller roles in Lucky Man, MotherFatherSon, Doctors, and The Midwich Cuckoos, Bo also portrayed Dariusz in Newark, Newark.

In 2024, he portrayed Mr Nowak in one episode of the emotive WWII drama We Were the Lucky Ones. He’s also written some episodes of EastEnders, and Doctors.

The 51-year-old married to actress Dalgliesh actress Natasha Little, and they have two sons together.

Miranda series 1 to 3, and two specials, are currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

